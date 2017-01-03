Martha M. “Marty” Rhyne, 78, wife of the late John L. Rhyne, Jr., died Saturday, December 31, 2016.
She was the daughter of the late Robert Harvey Maupin and Martha Smith Maupin and mother to the late James "Jay" Alfred Rhyne. She was a longtime resident of Athens and Martin, Ga.
Survivors include her children, Mariette Rhyne (Don) Farrow, and John “Rip” L. (Ellen Morgan) Rhyne; granddaughters, Hannah Marie Farrow and Mary Landon Farrow; and a number of nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held Wednesday, January 4, at 2 p.m. at Oconee Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, January 3, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Compassionate Care Hospice.
Lord & Stephens West is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
‘Marty’ Rhyne (12-31-16)
