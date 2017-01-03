‘Marty’ Rhyne (12-31-16)

Posted by
MainStreetNewsOBITS
Tuesday, January 3. 2017
Martha M. “Marty” Rhyne, 78, wife of the late John L. Rhyne, Jr., died Saturday, December 31, 2016.

She was the daughter of the late Robert Harvey Maupin and Martha Smith Maupin and mother to the late James "Jay" Alfred Rhyne. She was a longtime resident of Athens and Martin, Ga.

Survivors include her children, Mariette Rhyne (Don) Farrow, and John “Rip” L. (Ellen Morgan) Rhyne; granddaughters, Hannah Marie Farrow and Mary Landon Farrow; and a number of nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held Wednesday, January 4, at 2 p.m. at Oconee Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, January 3, at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Compassionate Care Hospice.

Lord & Stephens West is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.