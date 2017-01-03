2016: A year in review

The past 12 months provided plenty of headlines near and far. There was a presidential election that dominated news coverage. There was continued strife in war-torn areas, celebrity deaths, a Pokemon craze, a clown craze and much more.
And, of course, there was much to report in Madison County. Here’s a month-by-month look at news in this county in 2016:
JANUARY
•Madison County commissioners voted not to reduce the pay of the county board of assessors. District 5 commissioner Jim Escoe questioned why the pay for the assessor board wasn’t cut in half when the meetings were reduced from two to one per month. Those voting in favor of keeping the pay the same noted that the assessor board has done well in getting the tax digest out in time.
•Two people were charged with child molestation in Madison County. Paul Bryan Cartwright, 64, of Nicholson, was charged with five counts of sexual exploitation of children and one count of child molestation. Meanwhile, Jerry Dwayne Fowler, 35, of Comer, was charged with two counts of child molestation and a probation violation.
•Keefer Spence of Texas was reunited with his stolen dog, “Maggie,” who was found in Colbert.
•A Madison County man was sentenced to 15 years in confinement for trafficking methamphetamine. Paul Leonard Hodge, 40, Hull, was found with 28 grams of methamphetamine in January 2015.
•The Madison County Board of Education unanimously agreed at its January meeting to send a letter to the Georgia Department of Transportation (DOT) concerning the need for a traffic light at the new Hwy. 72 Comer bypass.
•A Commerce man was sentenced to 10 days in jail and 12 months of mandatory probation after he pled not guilty to violating the city of Danielsville’s animal cruelty ordinance in city court for transporting a live cow strapped “spread eagle” on the back of a flatbed trailer in late November. The man was released after only five days served due to jail overcrowding.
•Madison County leaders were reminded at a meeting that the county library is “a selling point for Madison County” and they were asked to fund it as such.
•The Journal ran a feature on various scam efforts that are seen locally. From identity theft to online and phone scams, Facebook schemes and Internet dating websites, the ways are many and varied when it comes
to channels criminals use to try and take your money and sometimes your financial identity. And according to Madison County Sheriff’s Investigator Doug Martin, the methods criminals use are changing all the time, often faster than law enforcement can keep up with. “All these things like online shopping, dating, social media, even pre-loaded credit cards from the IRS at tax time are making things more convenient for us – but there is a price, and that price is that it is opening us all up to more fraud,” said Martin.
FEBRUARY
•The Journal ran a feature on Buddy Christian, a Madison County native who was killed in the line of duty in 2011 while serving as a police officer in Athens. Christian’s wife, Melissa, shared memories of her late husband and talked of efforts to keep his work of helping others alive through the Buddy Christian Foundation. To learn about the Buddy Christian Foundation, visit http://buddy- christianfoundation.org/
•The county mentoring program was a front page focus, showing what mentoring means for those involved. For middle school health and PE teacher Brandy Gurley, the reason she mentors is very simple. “I don’t like to see kids do without,” she said.
•Madison County commissioners are frequently asked to consider taking over the maintenance of certain private roads in the county. But the group is always hesitant, because there are 140 private roads and not enough money to take over all of them. They fear that adopting one private road will bring on countless other requests. “It’s a Pandora’s box,” said commissioner Pete Bond.
•The approval of the county’s 2016 budget faced several delays and was finally given the thumbs up at the commissioners’ Feb. 29 meeting with a nearly $1.3 million shortfall.
•An Athens man was killed in a motorcycle accident Feb. 19 in Madison County. Casey Streetman, 27, died when he crossed the centerline on Smithsonia Colbert Road on his motorcycle and drove into the path of a Ford F150 around 10:20 p.m. No one was injured in the truck.
•Madison County water officials were asked to make repairs to the spillway of Seagraves Lake, which would allow the lake to be returned to full pool. But industrial authority members said they aren’t in a financial position to take such action.
•An Ila man was killed when his pickup truck ran under a transfer truck late on Hwy. 98 east of Commerce. Charles Verde, 91, was traveling on Hwy. 98 when his vehicle struck a transfer-trailer that was backing into Mize Road and was across the centerline. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
•A Bowman man was arrested for multiple counts of child molestation and other charges after a woman reported he had molested her daughter. Gregory Nathaniel Bragg, 42, was subsequently charged with three counts of aggravated child molestation, three counts of incest and three counts of aggravated sodomy. He was also charged with possession of marijuana and possession of a firearm or a knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies.
•The Ila mayor and council voted to have two speed bumps installed on Campbell Street, two on Fitzpatrick Road and three on Pine Street.
•Rory Christopher Smith and Dallas Cowne were recognized as Madison County High School’s Star Student and Star Teacher at the Madison County Chamber of Commerce coffee in the high school culinary arts center.
MARCH
•Donald Trump won the Republican Presidential Preference Primary March 1, while Hillary Clinton defeated Bernie Sanders locally in the Democratic race. Trump received 2,460 total votes — 44.5 percent of the 5,524 Republican ballots. Ted Cruz was second with 1,578 votes (28.6 percent) and Marco Rubio was third with 852 votes (15.4 percent). Ben Carson finished with 396 votes (7.2 percent) and John Kasich had 147 votes (2.7 percent).
Clinton received 656 total votes — 55.7 percent of the 1,178 Democratic ballots, while Bernie Sanders tallied 505 votes (42.9 percent).
•The Rotary Club of Madison County constructed a ramp for one of the first female Marines in the United States, 94-year-old Margaret Faye Schmittou.
•The Georgia Department of Transportation agreed to conduct a study of the new Hwy. 72 bypass where it intersects with Hwy. 98 near Comer Elementary School and then set up a meeting with county and school officials to discuss their results.
•Qualifying for local offices was held in the county board of elections and registrars office with eight local races contested.
•A 50-year-old Danielsville man was arrested for allegedly stealing a vehicle, then driving by a Buddy Moore Road residence, where he fired even shots, hitting a woman in he buttocks/back area shortly before 10 p.m. March 9.
•Michael Shane Wiley, 43, of Madison County, was walking down W L Williams Road when four dogs aggressively attacked him.
He suffered serious wounds and Jackson County Animal Control said three of the four dogs that attacked him are dead.
•Morgan Langford was featured as the new Madison County Extension Family and Consumer Sciences Agent.
•A new use-of-force video training system for the Madison County Sheriff’s Office was featured.
•The county food bank asked local gardeners to make contributions so those in need could have fresh produce.
•The city of Danielsville received $107,064 from federal grants to reimburse the city for the purchase and installation of four fixed generators to serve the city’s two water wells and two sewer lift stations.
•A Madison County couple was sentenced in federal court for running a prescription drug ring. Corintha Watson, 33, and her husband, Jerry Smith, 37, Hull, were sentenced by Judge C. Ashley Royal March 15 in Athens for possession with intent to distribute prescription drugs they illegally obtained. Smith was sentenced to 70 months confinement and Watson received 51 months for possession with intent to distribute oxycodone.
•Alton Scott Fleming, 52, Comer, committed suicide when sheriff’s deputies arrived at his home to serve murder warrants regarding the death of his elderly mother last August while she was under his care.
•Kim James resigned as the head of the Madison County Library and the Athens Regional Library System, which includes the library in Danielsville, conducted interviews of 11 candidates for the position.
•Hull’s City Council members decided to solicit bids for some city sidewalks.
APRIL
•After a lengthy debate, the board of commissioners ultimately agreed 3-2 not to take any action on accepting private roads into the county until more sales tax funds are collected.
•Local officials gathered at the Madison County Jail with blue ribbon and over-sized scissors to recognize a moment that was eight years in the making — a bigger jail. Sheriff Kip Thomas welcomed board of commission members, New South Construction members and others to the new 32-bed pod at the Madison County Detention Center, saying it was a long time coming. “It is something we needed and we actually needed more (space) but we are glad to have it,” Thomas said.
•A 61-year old woman was killed in a collision on Hwy. 72 East near Noble Road in Carlton. Ruby Lynn Stowe, of Carlton, died at the scene after her 1995 Saturn was struck head on by a 1999 Nissan Frontier driven by Randy Blackwell, 58, of Elberton.
•The Madison County Chamber of Commerce hosted a candidate forum for those running for District 1 and District 2 board of commission seats. Those running for the District 1 seat were Republicans Lee Allen, Wayne Douglas and Lisa Mathis. Those running for the District 2 seat were Republicans Michael Baker, Larry Stewart and Tripp Strickland and Democrat Conolus Scott.
•The annual Madison County “Ag Day” celebration was held April 16 at Memorial Park next to the county government complex on Hwy. 29 in Danielsville.
•The Madison County Board of Education was asked to consider a $70,000 loan to the Madison County Touchdown Club for the purchase of an electronic scoreboard for the Raider field.
•A Madison County man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for vehicular homicide. Jerry Thomas was driving drunk March 29 of last year when he struck Morris Lee Rawlings of Colbert from behind, killing him, then fleeing the scene.
•An Elberton man was charged with felony first-degree homicide by vehicle for the death of a Carlton woman, who was killed in April on Hwy. 72 near Noble Road in Carlton. Randy Blackwell, 58, was also charged with DUI/multiple substances, driving on the wrong side of the road, reckless driving and serious injury by vehicle.
•Questions dealing with crime – in particular drugs – were on the minds of those attending the sheriff’s candidate forum in the high school’s theatre. The Chamber of Commerce sponsored the forum. The three candidates included Michael Moore, Kip Thomas and David Larkins.
•After weeks of pressure from local officials, the public and a March traffic study, the Georgia Department of Transportation agreed to install a traffic light at the intersection of Hwy. 98 and the new Hwy. 72 Comer bypass currently under construction near Comer Elementary School.
•Madison County commission chairman candidates addressed a large crowd at the Jackson EMC community center in a forum sponsored by the Madison County Farm Bureau. Those candidates included Larry Cox, Tony Mattox, Trey McCay, John Scarborough, Cedric Fortson and Stanley Thomas.
•Kelsey Tyner told county commissioners of a recent breakdown of a senior center vehicle that left elderly clients of the center stranded on I-85. The senior center director brought up the incident as she asked the BOC to consider a plan to replace the six aging vehicles the center currently has, including three minivans and three shuttle buses, each with over 100,000 miles.
MAY
•A ceremony was held May 9 at Madison Memorial Park by the county government complex in honor of the late sheriff Dewey Seagraves. The red light intersection of state Hwys. 98 and 29 in Danielsville was named to honor Madison County’s longest-serving sheriff. Sheriff Dewey Seagraves served Madison County from 1950 to his retirement in 1972.
•The Madison County Building Inspection office said Ivie Funeral Home was granted a building permit for a crematory and building March 28. The crematory was moved from the former Ivie Funeral Home in Danielsville (now Gilead Baptist Church) to the dirt portion of Madico Drive, near its intersection with Hwy. 98 East.
•Third, fifth and eighth grade students in Madison County and all across the state have had their Georgia Milestones End of Grade (EOG) tests scores voided by the state board of education due to “technology-related interruptions” in online testing.
•Madison County commissioners clashed once again on whether to adopt Hope Drive as a county road. The board of commissioners voted 3-2 not to accept the road, which would have cost an estimated $42,000 to bring up to standard.
•A Madison County woman was arrested after she allegedly delivered goods to escaped felon Roy Dwayne Ruis, 26, at a location at Banks Crossing. Samantha Dawn Haggard, 29, of Danielsville, was also found in possession of prescription narcotics not prescribed to her when she was arrested. She was charged with possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance and hindering the apprehension or punishment of a criminal.
•A 20-year old indigent woman was struck and injured as she attempted to cross Hwy. 72 in front of the Quick Pick in Colbert. The victim was identified by her mother as Cherokee Luedloff.
•A 44-year old woman was injured while walking across the Reddy Medical Center parking lot in Danielsville when a car backing out of a parking lot struck her, knocking her to the ground. The woman, Pattie Childers, of Danielsville, was transported to Athens Regional Medical Center by Madison County EMS with nonlife threatening injuries.
•A woman lost a foot in an accident when the University of Georgia pickup truck she was driving southbound on Hwy. 106 north of Ila was struck by a boom (retrieving arm) that came loose from a Fielddale Farms Mac 700 feed truck traveling north. The accident happened in a curve about 11:14 a.m. near Shiloh-Ft. Lamar Road and Indian Hill Road.
•Madison County Animal Control reported a rabid fox in the area of New Hope Church Road cemetery, East Paoli Road and Holly Creek Church Road intersection.
•Former Red Raider Chad Gillespie returned home to take over as head coach of the Raider baseball team, replacing longtime coach Charlie Griffeth who retired after 29 years.
•Local attorney Lane Fitzpatrick published an ad stating that district attorney Parks White commited a felony in using a badge, emblem and photo of the Hartwell Police Department without the city council’s permission.
•A man with a judgment in his favor wanted the money he was owed, and his attorney maintained that Madison County Sheriff Kip Thomas unnecessarily stalled on carrying out a court order. Meanwhile, Lt. Jason Ring, who handles such cases for the sheriff’s office, said there was been no foot dragging. Ring said the matter was presented to him by an attorney’s assistant in March and that he followed proper procedures on collecting the money.
•Madison County sheriff’s officers arrested four out-of-county men for burglaries of car washes at Paoli Junction and in Colbert. Christian Seth Deese, 19, of Elberton, James Ryan Holley, 19, of Elberton, Leon Dewayne McKenzie, 28, of Elberton and Zackery Wade, 18, of Bowman, were each arrested on three counts of second-degree burglary and three counts of second degree criminal damage to property.
•The BOC renewed the county employee health insurance plan with Cigna with a 9.4 percent increase. The total premium difference for Madison County between 2015 and 2016 was $106,110, up from $1,124,369 to $1,230,480.
•Madison County primaries were held May 24. Parks White won re-election as the district attorney. Frank Ginn was re-elected as a state senator and Chris Phelps was re-elected as a superior court judge. Three races went to runoffs. Michael Moore and Kip Thomas were the remaining two candidates for sheriff. John Scarborough and Stanley Thomas faced off for the Republican nomination for BOC chairman and Lee Allen and Wayne Douglas faced off for the District 1 BOC seat.
•Jessica Samuel was named valedictorian of the Madison County High School Class of 2016. Samantha Kincaid was named salutatorian.
•Veterans from near and far gathered at the LZ Friendly camp for the annual Memorial Weekend Campout.
JUNE
•No election outcomes were altered after a recount in the county commission chairman’s race.
•Attorneys on both sides of a debt collection complaint court case filed against Sheriff Kip Thomas reached an agreement during a courtroom hearing in the board of commissioners’ meeting room. The case is considered “recessed indefinitely.”
•The Madison County Journal won eight awards in the “Better Newspaper Contest” sponsored by the Georgia Press Association for its 2015 coverage of Madison County.
•Madison County commissioners agreed to resurface three roads: David’s Home Church Road, Buford Carey Road and a partially surfaced road in Kingston Greens Subdivision.
A Comer man was sentenced to 10 years in prison on armed robbery charges. Triston Blake Seymour, 20, was sentenced to 10 years of confinement and five years of probation on charges of armed robbery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of drug-related objects by Judge Jeff Malcom in Madison County Superior Court.
•A Demorest man was arrested on charges stemming from a May 17 wreck on Hwy. 106 North that left a woman seriously injured and took the life of her unborn child. Clifford Jay Tuck, 63, was charged with serious injury by vehicle, feti- cide by vehicle (second degree) and having an unsecure load.
•Madison County’s Tyler Jensen was named “Paramedic of the Year” for EMS Region 10.
•Ila’s City Council members voted to approve an event venue inside the city limits at their June business meeting.
•Danielsville City Council members heard during their regular business meeting that the long-awaited roundabout project that will replace the city’s lone red light is scheduled to begin at the end of the 2017 school term.
•Runoff candidates for sheriff, BOC chairman and BOC district 1 races squared off in a June 16 forum.
•Parks White, Northern Judicial Circuit District Attorney, who prosecutes cases in Madison and surrounding counties, including Hart, voluntarily turned himself in to the Hart County Sheriff’s Office this week on a felony warrant executed for his arrest. White said the case was an election stunt by those opposing him and lacked merit. The case was later dismissed by the state.
•A Danielsville man was arrested on bigamy charges last week after he allegedly filed false paperwork concerning his mari- tal status with the Madison County Probate court. Jon Howard Steele, 54, was also charged with false statements or writings, conceal facts or fraudulent documents in matters of government.
•Former Raider great Shelia Collins, a star for the Tennessee Volunteers in the 1980s, remembered coaching legend Pat Summitt, who passed away in 2016.
•Madison County EMS director Jason Lewis has submitted his letter of resignation, announcing that he will take the same position in Oglethorpe County, where he lives. Bobby Smith was named as interim director.
JULY
•For the first time in nearly a decade, Madison County school system employees were awarded a three-percent salary increase. The system hasn’t awarded an across-the-board pay increase since the 2007-2008 fiscal year.
•Madison County’s football and soccer field is going the way of the New England Patriots, the Ohio State Buckeyes and FIFA soccer. It’s getting synthetic turf. The county school board approved the move as part of a system-wide energy efficiency plan.
•A Dewy Rose man died in a single-vehicle accident on Hwy. 72 early Saturday morning. According to the Athens Post of the Georgia State Patrol (GSP), James Charles Robertson, 26, died in an accident at 4:30 a.m. July 9 near Sims Kidd Road. Robertson was driving his 1998 Honda Accord westbound on Hwy. 72 when he failed to negotiate a right hand curve and traveled off of the south shoulder. The vehicle then struck a tree and overturned several times.
•Madison County commissioners unanimously shot down plans for a subdivision on Diamond Hill Colbert Road July 11, drawing applause from a room of nearby residents fiercely opposing the development.
•Madison County commissioners gave local law enforcement another tool in dealing with noise complaints. The group approved a measure to “prohibit harassing noise in the unincorporated areas of Madison County.” The new ordinance will give law officers the authority to issue a citation if they deem that a noise is being made simply to annoy a neighbor.
•Madison County commissioners agreed not to rent county properties to businesses.
•The assault of a Banks County man in the parking lot of the Food Mart on Hwy. 98 was followed by the heart attack death of one of those involved. Charles Randall Haggard suffered a medical emergency after he, his son Clay Haggard, and another unidentified man, left the scene. Haggard was pronounced dead at North Ridge Medical Center in Commerce a short time later.
•First Madison Bank and Trust on Hwy. 72 in Colbert was robbed July 18 at approximately 1 p.m. by a black woman who approached a teller with a note, saying she was armed.
•The Journal focused on how the drought has hurt local farmers.
•The Journal featured Cindy Edins and her therapy dog, Ally.
•Michael Moore defeated Kip Thomas in a July 26 runoff to become Madison County’s new sheriff. John Scarborough topped Stanley Thomas to earn the Republican nomination for BOC chairman and Lee Allen defeated Wayne Douglas to become the new District 1 commissioner.
Madison County commissioners renewed the county’s property and casualty insurance with One Beacon Insurance Group. The premium went up from $185,000 to $192,000.
AUGUST
•Former county human resources director Donna Sisk, who filed a lawsuit against the Madison County government, saying she was wrongly terminated in 2013, settled with the county for $100,000. The settlement includes no admission of wrongdoing by the county government, which was liable for a $10,000 insurance premium payment. The county insurance provider will pick up the rest of the payment.
•Madison County commissioners unanimously shot down plans for chicken houses at Hwy. 106 and Neese-Commerce Road, drawing applause from a large group of neighboring residents who opposed the proposal.
•Madison County schools returned to class Aug. 5.
•A sign honoring former Sheriff Jack Darrell Fortson was stolen from its post shortly after it was unveiled. The road from Hwy. 98 to the sheriff’s office was recently renamed for Fortson. And the sheriff stood with his sons and grandson, along with newly elected sheriff Michael Moore and county commission chairman Anthony Dove for a photo on July 29. Sometime shortly after, the sign was swiped.
•Eighteen students and two teachers from China spent two weeks this summer in Madison County as part of a first of its kind exchange program.
•Madison County commissioners had to hold three public hearings after not rolling back the county millage rate to offset an increase in the county tax digest.
•A new Dollar General opened in Comer and city officials said they feel optimistic about downtown businesses, even with the city bypass planned. The bypass expected to be completed by spring of 2018. “I’ve heard for 20-plus years about how this bypass is going to kill business in Comer and I hate to hear that and I don’t believe it,” said Mayor Jody Blackmon.
•A Danielsville man wanted for a robbing the First Citizens Bank in Hull was arrested by Madison County law enforcement a day later after he allegedly robbed the Fresh Food Market on Alps Road in Athens earlier in the day. David Michael Tucker, 48, was charged with one count of robbery. He was discovered hiding in a tree.
•A number of Madison County residents received a letter from Athens Orthopedic Clinic informing them of a “data reach” of patient electronic medical records at their practice.
•County commissioners agreed to consider supplying office and court space, as well as hiring a part-time coordinator to serve as a fiscal agent to help administer grant funds for Elbert County’s current drug court to expand into Madison County.
•Madison County High School’s 11th and 12th language arts teacher Trent Wilkes was recognized as the system-wide “Teacher of the Year” for Madison County.
•An 18-year-old Madison County man was severely injured in an ATV accident near Holly Creek Church Road at its intersection with Clements Road and Barwick Hill Road early Saturday morning, Aug. 27. Garrett David Coile, 18, of Rock Quarry Road, Danielsville, was taken by Madison County EMS to Athens Regional Medical Center with “severe trauma.” according to an E-911 report.
•An allegation that Northern Judicial Circuit District Attorney Parks White broke the law with his campaign advertising didn’t hold water with the state. Assistant Attorney General Blair McGowan filed a motion for dis- missal of the case against White Aug. 31.
SEPTEMBER
•A power plant is still being planned in the old Weyerhaeuser/Trus Joist wood facility off Hwy. 72 in Colbert. But exactly when it will open is unclear.
•A developer filed suit against county commissioners for rejecting his plans for a subdivision on Diamond Hill Colbert Road in July. The proposed subdivision by Jason Pridgen includes 20 homes on 18.46 acres. The minimum proposed lot size for the lots was .75 acres and the homes would cost an estimated $115,000 and be
a minimum of 1,550 square feet. Pridgen sought a rezoning of the property from A-2 to R-1. The property has been used in recent years as a hay pasture.
•Madison County’s Board of Assessors (BOA) now has the power every other assessor board in the state possesses — the right to hire and fire the county’s chief appraiser.
•The church’s youth and other volunteers from Jones Chapel United Methodist Church and elsewhere have committed to doing volunteer mission projects in the Madison County community during a three-day event called SONIC (Serving Our Neighbors In Christ).
•A female pit bull was found Sept. 2, wandering in Spratlin Point Place, off Spratlin Mill Road, with a severe neck injury. The dog was brought to animal control by a concerned resident and surrendered.
•Comer Elementary School fourth grader Mya Beth Turner received a life-saving liver transplant.
•Madison County leaders discussed the fact that the comprehensive plan is due for an update in 2017.
•The Journal featured the Northern Judicial Circuit’s first full-time juvenile court judge, Warren Caswell, who oversees roughly 240 child cases.
•Three Rite Aid employees were arrested by the Danielsville Police Department. Diana Eve Farr, 49, of Athens, and Robin Elaine Mathis, 54, of Danielsville were each charged with one count of misdemeanor theft by taking and arrested Thursday evening, Sept. 8, at the store. According to the incident report, these arrests stemmed from video surveillance involved in the arrest of another employ- ee, Vickie Jean Matthews, who was arrested the week before for theft by taking involving lottery tickets.
•Two men were arrested by Madison County sheriff’s investigators last week on charges related to sexual misconduct or illegal transmission of sexual images. Tristen James-Lee Garloff, 18, of Jefferson, was arrested on charges of aggravated child molestation and child molestation.
•An Alabama pipeline leak created widespread gas shortages in September, including in Madison County.
•A Danielsville man was sentenced to four years in prison on a charge of child molestation. Judge Jeff Malcom also sentenced David Curtis Dean, 48, to 11 years of probation and a $1,000 fine.
•Madison County commissioners discussed a possible move of the county extension office from the old multi-purpose building on Sunset Drive to the old gym next to the county government complex in Danielsville.
•Business partners and teachers Cheryl Cremeans and Amy Hanley created the ‘bridge the gap’ concept between homeschool and the structured classroom at their new school, Bridgeway Education Support Team (BEST). The two were featured in The Journal in September.
•All five Madison County Board of Education members signed a joint letter pub- lished in The Journal, which expressed concern about the state wrestling control away from local boards of education and creating an “Opportunity School District” (OSD). The amendment was rejected by voters in November.
OCTOBER
•Madison County commissioners had some tense discussions over road paving, but the group ultimately voted not to pave any new roads, citing projected budget shortfalls.
•Madison County volunteer firemen and Red Cross volunteers canvassed the county, hoping to make local residents safer by installing free smoke alarms in many homes.
•A Danielsville man was sentenced to two years in prison for assault. William Tracy Whaley, 47, of Danielsville, was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps to two years of confinement on charges of simple assault (reduced from aggravated assault) and obstruction of an officer.
•Madison County paramedics Josh Chandler and Frankie Crane helped transfer patients from the Brunswick area, which was hit by Hurricane Matthew.
•Madison County Middle School mourned the loss of community coach Stacy Alexander, who died Oct. 5 in a car accident in Franklin County.
•A Madison County man, Jeremy Kent Ramsey, 38, was arrested after fleeing a safety checkpoint at the intersection of Seagraves Mill Road, Nowhere Road, Sanford Road and Sawdust Road during the early morning hours of Oct. 2, knocking several officers down as he took off. None of the officers were injured.
Madison County’s infrastructure development is in a state of hiatus — at least until some debts are paid off. The county industrial authority spent much of the past decade running water lines in the county with the help of grants and loans, but the group is not in a position to pursue new projects. Group members acknowledged that fact during their October meeting.
•The cars were lined up Oct. 22 at the Ila Volunteer Fire Department. The purpose was a good one — keep kids safe by making sure their car seats are correctly installed. The child safety seat check was planned and sponsored by the Pilot Club of Madison County and funded from a grant by the Jackson Electric Membership Foundation.
•The Madison County Library is one of only eight libraries nationwide to offer a special program on engineering. “Discover Tech: Engineers Make a World of Difference,” opened Oct. 28.
NOVEMBER
•Madison County now has a graduation rate over 90 percent, the highest in the school system’s history. School superintendent Allen McCannon sent school staff members an email, notifying them of the new graduation figures from the Georgia Department of Education. Madison County’s 2016 four-year cohort graduation rate is 90.9 percent. Meanwhile the state’s graduation rate is 79.2 percent, 11.7 percentage points lower than the county’s. “Thirteen years ago many people did not believe that our system could have a graduation rate this high,” wrote McCannon. “Remember, the graduation rate in 2003 was 49 percent. This is an 86-percent increase in the graduation rate since 2003.”
•A Comer woman was booked into the Madison County Jail following a high-speed chase Oct. 29 that ended with her arrest by the Georgia State Patrol (GSP) in Franklin County. April Denise Black, 43, of Comer, was charged with DUI/drugs, aggravated assault, felony fleeing and attempting to elude, reckless driving, failure to maintain lane, open con- tainers, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine).
•A man who shot a woman in the Golden Pantry parking lot on Hwy. 29 South in Hull was taken into custody without incident, according to Investigator Jimmy Patton. Steven Michael Harper, 42, of Athens, was charged with aggravated assault, aggravated battery FVA, receipt, possession or transfer of a firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender and failure to appear.
•Madison County’s Pilot Club and Anchor Club wanted current and former military members to know they are appreciated. And they joined together to send care packages to them as part of the Pilot Club’s Nov. 6-12 “International Care and Kindness Week.”
•The Madison County Planning and Zoning Commission held the first of two scheduled meetings to talk about and receive public input on planned changes to the county’s land use plan. The new land use plan must be in place and submitted to the state by June 2017.
•Donald Trump defeated Hillary Clinton nationally and locally, garnering percent of the vote in Madison County. Republican John Scarbrough won the BOC chairman’s seat over Democrat Cedric Fortson. Tripp Strickland won the BOC District 2 seat over Democrat Conolus Scott.
•Madison County High School science teacher Andy Felt wowed the crowd with his science experiments at the Madison County Library, with loud pops, bangs and bursts of light. The show was part of a reception for Discover Tech, a program on engi- neering that is featured at only eight libraries nationwide.
•The Madison County Journal published a 14-page special section honoring Madison County veterans.
•A Hull man was sentenced to life in prison for the rape and brutal treatment of a 25-year-old woman in February. Joseph Jay Jones, 47, of Gray Drive in Hull, was found guilty last week after a week-long jury trial of rape, false imprisonment, aggravated assault with a knife and aggravated assault with intent to rape.
•A herd of “rogue” Black Angus cows led to several wrecks near Madison County Middle School and numerous “cows-in-the-road” calls to 9-1-1. About 20 dead cows were found on property near the middle school. No one was charged.
•The Madison County School System recently ranked eighth in Georgia in “safest school districts” in the state and ninth in “best places to teach in Georgia.” The system ranked 21st out of 170 systems in “districts with the best teachers in Georgia.” The Madison County system was ranked 29th in “best school districts in Georgia.”
•Madison County emergency personnel saved the life of a baby girl and were treated to an early Thanksgiving meal from the child’s mother. The emergency professionals worked in tandem to save the life of the infant when she went into cardiac arrest at just two-days old. Kay C Wilson, Banks County EMT Lucas Vendrillo, Madison County paramedics Lori Hope, Danny Scarborough, Frankie Crane and Lane Vandiver helped save the life of Rylee Steed, the daughter of Ronnie and Natalee Steed.
DECEMBER
•Calvin Smith was selected as the Grand Marshal for the 2016 Comer Christmas Parade set for Saturday, Dec. 3.
•The herd of “rogue” black Angus cows roaming the area between Madison County Middle School on Hwy. 172 and Brickyard Road was rounded up and impounded by the county, with the help of the Georgia Department of Agriculture.
•A Madison County burn ban that was imposed Nov. 18 due to drought conditions was rescinded after rainfall.
•Comer’s historic train depot, relocated to Spring Circle long ago, has received a new facelift and a brand new purpose – it now serves as the Comer Police Department and EMS station.
•Danielsville’s Susie McNeely, a 63-year-old retired special education teacher in Madison County, is one of only about 200 people to have earned the “triple crown” of hiking: the Appalachian Trail, 2,184 miles, (she did that in 1979); the Pacific Coast Trail, 2,654 miles, (she did that in 1983); and the Continental Divide Trail (CDT), 3,100 miles. She finished that on Oct. 11 after starting the hike on April 22.
•Madison County gained its first canoe launch along the Broad River. Located at the expansive bridge that divides Madison and Elbert counties along Hwy. 72, the canoe launch was a dream for many and a labor of love for one man in particular. The launch was dubbed “Briar’s Landing” in honor and in memory of Oglethorpe teen Briar Newsome, who loved to spend time canoeing on the river with his dad. And it was his dad, Terry Newsome, who works for a granite company in Elberton, who carved the granite memorial for his son, a task that took him 27 hours to complete, according to Broad River Watershed Association (BRWA) board member Victor Johnson.
•Madison County officers helped apprehend a Greenville man who shot two Lavonia police officers at a traffic stop at Zaxby’s along I-85 in Franklin County.
•A surveillance video from the murderer’s own home showed the shooting was no accident. No, it was murder. On Sept. 11, 2015, James Telvie Samples, who was 35 at the time, reached into the back of a black SUV, walked toward Candace Michelle Welch, 22, with two hands on his revolver and pulled the trigger, hitting her in the chest. Welch fell to the ground, got up and ran toward Samples who grabbed her in his arms. The shooting occurred on Garnett Ward Road. Samples took his former girlfriend to an Athens hospital, where she died. On Dec. 9, a 12-member Madison County jury, which had seen the murder on the video during a four-day trial, found Samples guilty on all counts: malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during commission of a crime. Samples will be sentenced at a later date and faces the possibility of life without parole.
•Sometime in the new year, Madison County’s elementary schools will get their own School Resource Officer (SRO), courtesy of Sheriff-Elect Michael Moore. The board of education voted to accept an offer from Moore to add a third SRO to the school system.
•Madison County commissioners gave the thumbs up Monday to the 2017 county budget, which includes a roughly $1.2 million shortfall between projected revenues and expenditures. The budget includes $13,784,651 in projected revenues and $14,884,331 in anticipated expenses.
•The Madison County Mentor Program hosted December’s Chamber of Commerce Coffee Hour at the Jackson EMC meeting room.
•The Madison County Journal featured Adam and Autumn Arnold and their son, Jackson, a 6-year-old with a rare form of dwarfism, who has been an inspiration to those near and far.
2016: A year in review
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry