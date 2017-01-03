Woman says ex-boyfriend sent mother nude video

A woman on Hwy. 72 East told Deputy Kyle Thomas that her ex-boyfriend sent her mother and another woman a nude video of her. She provided Thomas with screenshots of her phone where he had texted her and told her about sending the video to her mother. She was told about the warrant process.
Other incidents reported recently to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office include:
•Dogs were allegedly poisoned on Bedford Drive last week. Deputy Larry MacKay met with a man who said his 8-year old Dachshund died on Friday, Dec. 16 and their five-year old Great Pyrenees died that day. He said the Dachshund had been sick for two weeks and the vet told them it was possibly due to poisoning. He said the larger dog had been outside their yard and that he had scheduled a necropsy at UGA. A third dog at the home appeared to be healthy at the time of the report. No obvious sources of poison were noted in the yard.
•A woman on Vineyard Creek Church Road reported that her car had been vandalized in her yard. She told Deputy Larry MacKay her 2010 white Nissan Sentra was parked on the side of her property waiting for Nissan to pick it up since she lost it in bankruptcy court. When she went to let her dog in about 10:30 a.m. she found her dog in the car since the door had been removed. The battery was also missing, though all the hardware for the door and battery were left inside the vehicle.
•A man on Fox Bridge Lane reported that his male Boxer was missing He said he had had problems with his neighbors for months regarding his dogs. He said he could not prove it, but thinks the neighbors might have killed the dog and wanted a report on file.
•A woman on Alberta Drive called 9-1-1 to report that she and a man got into a fight over some fish he had taken out of her refrigerator. Deputy Kyle Thomas went to the scene and she told him when the man tried to leave the house with the fish he grabbed her by the shirt and pushed her out of the way. A witness there said the argument had been verbal and that someone else had given the man the fish earlier in the day. There were no physical marks on the woman.
•A woman on Sawdust Road reported that her home had been broken into and gifts taken while she and another woman were at the hospital to check on another family member. Deputy Kyle Thomas noted that the door appeared to be pried open, with DVDs strewn across the floor. Presents and clothing were missing.
