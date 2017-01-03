Linnea Evelyn Axell Sprowls Crouch died Tuesday, January 2, 2017, from complications of a 16-year battle with ovarian cancer.
Mrs. Crouch was born on January 31, 1946, in Manhattan, N.Y., and lived in in Yonkers, N.Y. and Manhattan, N.Y. She attended Westchester Community College in Valhalla, N.Y. Mrs. Crouch began her career with Delta Air Lines in New York in September 1967 and retired in Atlanta in 2000. She traveled to many places in this world during her working career and after.
She had many interests including jazzercising, cruising, and arranging parties for friends and coworkers.
Mrs. Crouch lived in College Park, Ga., Fayetteville, Ga., and Hampton, Ga. before moving to Winder in June 2006. She was married to Ken Sprowls in 1971 and divorced in 1985. She was a step-mother too and is survived by Randy Sprowls and Lori Sprowls. Mrs. Crouch was preceded in death by her parents, Allen B. Axell and Muriel Naft of New York City.
Survivors include her loving and dedicated husband, Michael Crouch, Chamblee, whom she married in November 1996; several cousins, Edwin and his wife Marlene Elber, Barry and his wife Shelley Naft, Jerry Naft and his husband Tony Roe; five step-grandchildren; eight step-great-grandchildren; and numerous friends and neighbors.
The family has requested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Ovarian Cancer Research fund.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, January 5, at Crest Lawn Cemetery in Atlanta.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is entrusted with the arrangements.
Linnea Evelyn Crouch (01-02-17)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry