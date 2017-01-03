Wanda Richey Wilson passed away on Sunday, January 1, 2017.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, January 8, 2017, at Memorial Park North Riverside Chapel, 989 Riverside Drive Gainesville, Georgia 30501.
Online condolences can be made at www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com
Memorial Park North Riverside Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Wanda Wilson (01-01-17)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry