Arlen Maurice Johnson, Sr., 80, husband of Libby Fouche Johnson, died Monday, January 2, 2017.
Born in Porterdale, Ga., he was the son of the late Willie James Johnson and Rosie Nell Townsend Johnson. Arlen was preceded in death by his first wife, Hazel Smith Johnson; infant son, William Edward Johnson; and sister, Shirley Maddox.
With an entrepreneurial spirit, he was the owner of Johnson Electric Supply for 40 years. He was a former member of Calvary Baptist Church, where he served as deacon and member of Gideon's International.
Survivors in addition to his wife include five children, Arlen M. (Karla) Johnson, Jr., Carolyn (Tab) Roberts, Patricia (Michael) McLaughlin, Cindy Fields, and Cathy (Ross) Kesterson; grandchildren, Arlen M. Johnson, III, Tyler Johnson, Tanner Johnson, Tabitha Hall, Justin Roberts, Erica Smith, Amber Lord, Alexis McLaughlin, Kevin Fields, Rebecca Fields, Kyla Kesterson, and Ben Kesterson; 15 great-grandchildren; and sister, Sheila Lindsey.
Funeral services will be held Friday, January 6, at 3 p.m. at Lord & Stephens Danielsville Chapel with the Rev. Andy Huff officiating. Interment will follow at Providence Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Thursday, January 5, at the funeral home.
Flowers are optional or memorials may be made to ESP, 189 VFW Drive, Watkinsville, GA 30677.
Lord & Stephens Danielsville is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Arlen Johnson Sr. (01-02-17)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry