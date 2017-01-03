Penny Proctor (01-01-17)

DANIELSVILLE - Penny Annette Proctor, 71, passed away on Sunday, January 1, 2017.
She was born in Charlotte, N.C., the daughter of Horace and Violet Guffey. She grew up in North Carolina and Athens, Ga. Penny was full of love and energy, even until death. Her many occupations included soda jerk, security guard, and housekeeper. But her life was dedicated to raising her children, and caring for her many animals, which were her true pride and joy. Penny was an active supporter of the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA).
Survivors include five children, son, Davy Lee Brock and daughter-in-law, Debra, Statham; son, Douglas Lee Brock and daughter-in-law Sonya Vickery, Danielsville; son Daniel Lee Brock, Danielsville, Dr. Christina Proctor and son-in-law James Barlament, Athens, and Mark Christopher Proctor, Danielsville; two grandchildren, Brianna Brock and Trent Brock; one brother, Mickey Guffey; and two sisters, Jackie Linden and Judy Guffey.
The Proctor family would like to thank the many individuals working in the memory care unit of Pruitt Health Toccoa for their loving care of Penny and other patients.
The family will hold a private service for Penny in her beloved Smoky Mountains of North Carolina.
Donations may be made to the ASPCA at www.aspca.org, or the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America at www.alzfdn.org.
The Acree-Davis Funeral Home, Toccoa, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made by visiting the website at www.acreedavisfh.com.
