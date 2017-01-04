Homer fire station nearly complete inside

The former shell of a building for the Homer Fire Department looks like a nearly complete office, minus some furniture.
The city has spent about $200,000 to complete a long dreamed of, and talked about, fire station. The work was done in two phases and money came from the city’s SPLOST funds.
The front of the 20,000 square foot building, which includes three large bays for trucks, has been transformed. It now has rooms for future sleeping areas, large offices, a community room and a commercial-grade kitchen.
“Inside was just a shell,” Chief Cliff Hill said last week. “We’re trying to complete it now.”
The building was constructed with prison inmate labor eight or 10 years ago, Hill said, pointing out that the plans have been a long time in being fulfilled.
“This thing’s been in the making for the last 15 to 20 years,” he said, readily admitting he did not know the specifics.
For more details, see this week's issue of The Banks County News.
