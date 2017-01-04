Town moving forward with ‘water spray park’

The Town of Braselton is moving forward with its “water spray park” project.
Company proposals are currently being sought for the design, delivery and installation of the park. Similar to the “splash pad” at the Mall of Georgia, the water feature will be located in the Braselton Park.
Town leaders have capped the cost of the project at $100,000. The park is being paid for through a recent donation from Jack Frost, owner of Memorial Park Funeral Homes. Earlier this year, Frost was granted a rezoning for the Braselton-Stover House property to run a funeral home and special event center on the site.
For other local news, see the Jan. 4th issue of The Braselton News.
