Three charged after meth, guns found in car

Three men are facing a multitude of charges after a heated dispute at a Braselton convenience store. Officers found a significant amount of methamphetamine in their vehicle, along with several firearms, gloves and masks.
Luis Enrique Sandoval, Carlos Jesus Barcenas and Horosio Perez are all facing charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm while committing a crime, possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and possession of a drug-object.
Officers with the Braselton Police Department were patrolling in the Circle K parking lot in the middle of the night and observing the men around their vehicle.
When they moved the vehicle, an employee at the convenience store ran towards the officers and yelled for help.
The three men were outside the convenience store. Barcenas was standing with an “aggressive stance,” and was pointing and cursing at the employees. Sandoval tried to calm him down, but he continuously yelled, “f**k you!”
Officers smelled alcohol on the men, and when asked for his identification, Barcenas reportedly became agitated and said, “I ain’t got no ID!” Officers later asked him to return to the patrol vehicle, which apparently upset him.
“What, you want me to put my hands on the car like I’m under arrest or something?” he asked.
They assured him they were just trying to figure out what was going on.
When officers tried to detain the men, Barcenas squeezed his arms by his sides and wouldn’t let them put his hands behind his back.
He continued to fight, twisting his body, freeing one of his arms and making an “aggressive motion” towards the officer.
The officer then punched him, which calmed him down enough to let officers arrest him. He continued to curse and push away from the patrol vehicle.
He was eventually restrained when he arrived at the Barrow County Jail after he refused to comply with jail staff commands.
Barcenas is facing additional charges of wanted person, disorderly or indecent conduct and obstructing a law enforcement officer.
Sandoval and Perez were also arrested after officers found three firearms, alcoholic drinks, masks and gloves, a smoking device and suspected methamphetamine.
Perez is facing additional charges of wanted person.
