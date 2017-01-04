Papers now merged

Wednesday, January 4. 2017
News from the Commerce area is now part of The Jackson Herald.
As previously announced, The Commerce News has been merged into The Jackson Herald beginning this week. The move comes as longtime News editor Mark Beardsley has retired.
Subscribers to The Commerce News have automatically become subscribers of The Jackson Herald. Those who currently subscribe to both newspapers have had their subscriptions extended.
This website, however, will remain with news from the Commerce area.
