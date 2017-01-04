Clark: Recruiting young people is key to growth

Communities that want to grow will focus on recruiting young people to move there to work and live, Chris Clark, president of the Georgia Chamber of Commerce, told the Jefferson Rotary Club Tuesday.
Clark said the projected growth in Jackson County is “pretty decent,” but he cautioned that the growth among today’s youth, what he called “Gen Z,” will be a negative number.
“It used to be location, location, location. Now it’s talent, talent, talent,” Clark said in naming top priorities for economic development.
He said the communities that are likely to be successful are developing leadership programs now. Those skills are being taught in schools, in some places as young as kindergarten, he said.
He pointed out that current leadership programs are likely to be for the “best and brightest.” That group also includes “the ones who aren’t going to come back home” after going to college.
Clark added the best education combination is going to be the critical thinking skills from liberal arts and the technical and engineering skills from science and math.
He said that 60 percent more jobs than in the current workforce will require a degree or technical certifications.
At the technical college system, he said, “what you used to learn in two years, you can get in about six weeks.”
For the full story, see the Jan. 4th issue of The Jackson Herald.
