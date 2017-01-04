Former NJES bookkeeper arrested

A bookkeeper who allegedly stole at least $14,000 from North Jackson Elementary School has been arrested.
Tina Thomas Cook, 50, 155 Hunters Run, Jefferson, was booked in the Jackson County Jail on charges of first degree forgery and felony theft by taking.
According to superintendent April Howard, this money “came from the children and their parents and includes money for field trips, supplies purchased from vendors and afterschool care.”
Cook was immediately fired from her position after the theft was discovered.
