Weather forecasters are calling for cloudy skies all week with showers. But Friday night, temperatures are expected to drop into the 20s and set the stage for a snowy Saturday.
What happens exactly depends on what forecast you believe:
• The Weather Channel calls for rain to turn into a “wintery mix” early Saturday. TWC calls for a less than one inch accumulation of snow and ice Saturday.
• Weather Underground is calling for snow and ice pellets to start around 9 p.m. Friday and end around 4 p.m. Saturday.
• The National Weather Service’s forecast calls for a 40 percent chance of snow Saturday lasting until 1 p.m.
• AccuWeather calls for a 67 percent chance of snow Saturday with 1”-2” accumulation.
Last week, tornado; this week, snow?
