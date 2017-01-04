Last week, tornado; this week, snow?

JacksonHeraldTODAY
Wednesday, January 4. 2017
Weather forecasters are calling for cloudy skies all week with showers. But Friday night, temperatures are expected to drop into the 20s and set the stage for a snowy Saturday.
What happens exactly depends on what forecast you believe:
• The Weather Channel calls for rain to turn into a “wintery mix” early Saturday. TWC calls for a less than one inch accumulation of snow and ice Saturday.
• Weather Underground is calling for snow and ice pellets to start around 9 p.m. Friday and end around 4 p.m. Saturday.
• The National Weather Service’s forecast calls for a 40 percent chance of snow Saturday lasting until 1 p.m.
• AccuWeather calls for a 67 percent chance of snow Saturday with 1”-2” accumulation.

