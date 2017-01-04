WINDER - Peggy Jo Nix, 76, passed away on Monday, January 2, 2017.
Mrs. Nix was a native of Barrow County, and a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence Nix; son, Michael Nix; daughter, Faye Campbell; brother, Billy Landers; and grandchild, Britt Ferguson.
Survivors include her daughters, Brenda (Kevin) Ferguson, Winder, and Melissa (Ricky) Fulcher, Bogart; brother, Donald Landers, Winder; sister, Kathy Gunter, Winder; grandchildren, Michael (Erin) Fulcher, Shane Fulcher, Michael Nix, Bryan and Brad Ferguson, and Angel Nix; great-grandchildren, Tristan, Anslee, Layne, Kasen, Jase, Kayden, Aubrie, Alyssa, Madison, Reese, Kylie, and Gavin; several nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be held Thursday, January 5, at 2 p.m. at the Smith Memory Chapel with Mr. Scott Landers and Ms. Maureen Saunders officiating. The family will be receiving friends from 11 am. to 2 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Inurnment will follow the service at Rose Hill Cemetery, Winder.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is entrusted with the arrangements.
Peggy Jo Nix (01-02-17)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry