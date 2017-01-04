Peggy Jo Nix (01-02-17)

WINDER - Peggy Jo Nix, 76, passed away on Monday, January 2, 2017.

Mrs. Nix was a native of Barrow County, and a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence Nix; son, Michael Nix; daughter, Faye Campbell; brother, Billy Landers; and grandchild, Britt Ferguson.

Survivors include her daughters, Brenda (Kevin) Ferguson, Winder, and Melissa (Ricky) Fulcher, Bogart; brother, Donald Landers, Winder; sister, Kathy Gunter, Winder; grandchildren, Michael (Erin) Fulcher, Shane Fulcher, Michael Nix, Bryan and Brad Ferguson, and Angel Nix; great-grandchildren, Tristan, Anslee, Layne, Kasen, Jase, Kayden, Aubrie, Alyssa, Madison, Reese, Kylie, and Gavin; several nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will be held Thursday, January 5, at 2 p.m. at the Smith Memory Chapel with Mr. Scott Landers and Ms. Maureen Saunders officiating. The family will be receiving friends from 11 am. to 2 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Inurnment will follow the service at Rose Hill Cemetery, Winder.

Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is entrusted with the arrangements.
