BASKETBALL: Leopards ready for region play

Banks County boys’ basketball coach Mike Cleveland challenged his team to go undefeated after defeating Monticello on Dec. 9.
The reason, to be prepared for the upcoming region run the team is about to embark on.
The team responded by going 6-1, including picking up two wins last week in Florida. The Leopards defeated Blountstown 68-66 and Cottondale 59-27.
The Leopards are currently on a six-game win streak. Region play began Tuesday against Social Circle. The game finished after press time. The Leopards will host Elbert County on Friday and Rabun County next Tuesday.
Kahmal Wiley helped springboard the Leopards (9-4, 1-0 Region 8-AA) past Blountstown. Wiley totaled 25 points and snagged 14 rebounds. Carl Cleveland landed 16 points and 10 rebounds and Dylan Orr added 12 points and 11 rebounds.
Cleveland called the trio’s rebounding “huge” and “big time” for the outcome.
“I thought we played well,” Cleveland said. “(Blountstown) had a very good, a couple of very good players, one guard in particular just an outstanding player.”
The Leopards jumped on them to start the game but quickly fell behind by 11 points in the second half. But they started “chipping away” into the lead, Cleveland said, and pulled out a “big win” for the program.
Gabe Martin finished with 15 points.
“Down the stretch, it seemed like we gave them one shot,” Cleveland explained. “We did a really good job of controlling the boards.”
The Leopards dominated Cottondale. Cleveland led the way with 16 points. Orr contributed eight points.
“Our confidence rolled over to the next night,” Cleveland said about the second game. “We came out and really jumped those guys hard. It’s almost like we broke their spirit.
“By halftime, we had a commanding lead and had played a lot of kids. That was a really good win for us.”
Cleveland adds as region play begins, they are taking things “one game at a time.”
“There’s a lot of very good teams (in region),” he said. “We like the way we’re playing, the way things are going for us.”
The team is hopeful Grant Rylee will be back during region play. Rylee was injured against North Hall on Dec. 22.
“We know the competition is going to be tough, and again there’s not a gimmie in this region. Every night you’ve got to come ready to play or you’re going to get beat,” he said.
BASKETBALL: Leopards ready for region play
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry