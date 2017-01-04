WRESTLING: Leopards preparing for this week’s Area Duals at Elbert Co.

The Banks County wrestling team heads to Elbert County High School this week for the Area Duals, and if there’s one team head coach Kasey Hanley believes is the front-runner to win the area and possibly Class AA, it’s Social Circle.
“Social Circle is tough,” Hanley proclaimed. “They graduated a lot of seniors last year. They had really good guys behind them.”
He also put Elbert County right there with Social Circle as the toughest competition.
The top two teams from the duals head to the state meet in Macon next week.
“We’re just going to wrestle each match by each period,” Hanley said. “Work hard. Just going to try and get this group where they need to be.”
The Leopards will rely on its team leaders, who are leading more by example than vocally, Hanley said.
“John Brooks is an obvious guy, because he’s the returning area champion, a returning state medalist,” Hanley said. “I think he’s a state-caliber wrestler (this season). A lot of those guys look to him and gauge the event.”
Terrance Walker, a sophomore, is another person Hanley looks to lead heading into the Area Duals.
“He’s wrestled really well this year. He’s got two tournament championships,” Hanley explained.
Walker won tournaments in Loganville and Towns County.
“Davis Day is another guy that has been performing well,” he continued.
Hanley admits the team is in “limbo” with a few weight classes. The team hopes to get its 220-pound wrestler back for next week.
The team competed at the Rockmart Invitational at Rockmart High School last Wednesday. It placed only one medalist: Brooks in the 182-pound division.
Several wrestlers were a match away from medaling, Hanley added. The team also didn’t have a full line-up as some were sick. They hope to also get them back before the Area Duals.
Banks competed against the likes of Ringgold, Northwest Whitfield and Darlington.
“We don’t cross paths with them until state a majority of the time,” Hanley said. “So, that’s why we take that trip, and we’ve been taking it for several years.”
