BASKETBALL: Lady Leopards notch 2 wins in Florida

Before last week’s trip to Florida, the last time the Banks County girls’ basketball team was on the floor was an overtime loss at North Hall on Dec. 22.
The Lady Leopards let a late lead slip away.
They responded with two wins: 67-25 over Graceville and 42-33 over Marianna.
The trip saw the return of Allison Smith. She scored six points against Graceville and 10 points against Marianna.
“She (Smith) just brings a different element to our team,” head coach Steven Shedd said. “We feel like she’s almost back to full health.
“She didn’t have any problems with her leg while she was down in Florida. Having Allison back brings so much more back to our team, offensively and defensively, rebounding wise, she just brings a whole new element.”
Jaycie Bowen led the Lady Leopards (9-4, 1-0 Region 8-AA) with 31 total points (15 against Graceville, 16 against Marianna).
The Lady Leopards will welcome Social Circle and Elbert County this week for region play. The Social Circle game ended after press time on Tuesday night.
Shedd said he “likes” where the team is at with all region teams left on the schedule.
“We really feel like we can show up strong in the region and just do what we do,” Shedd said. “We know we’re going to see some athletic teams. We know we’re going to see some speed. We know we’re going to see some size.
“But we feel like we can compete with anybody.”
He added the team’s goals are all still “out there” for them to obtain.
“Our goal is to try and win region, try to set ourselves up really nice in the region tournament and hopefully be able to get into state and see how far we can go there,” Shedd explained.
Through the injuries, Shedd said other girls got playing experience that they maybe wouldn’t have, and now they are nearly at full strength and those players have added depth to the roster.
“We’re kind of ready to get away from that non-region schedule, which was a killer,” Shedd said. “We’re ready to jump right in there.
“You don’t want to say the season starts here, because all of those games matter, but this is what you’ve been playing for the whole time. So, we’re ready to go.”
Shedd added in order for the team to play complete games heading down the stretch, they’ve got to stay calm, run through their offense and put teams away.
