School system officials pitch ‘center of innovation’ to Board of Education

Barrow County’s school board had a “gee whiz” show and tell for much of its work session Tuesday night.
The board first heard about plans to create a “center for innovation” that will combine STEAM curriculum for students and professional learning for teachers. Part of the plan is to work with ArtsNow, an Atlanta nonprofit that provides instruction and coaching to educators about integrating the arts into daily lesson plans, and the Savannah College of Art & Design.
The school system would use the former Russell Middle School building for the plans.
In the future plans – dreams, perhaps – both ArtsNow and SCAD would have staff members onsite to teach and provide professional learning for teachers.
The immediate plans, phase I to develop hands-on classes for students and a professional learning laboratory school, will cost very little beyond what the system is doing now, Chris McMichael, Barrow County superintendent, said.
Board member Connie Wehunt raised the question of costs several times. She asked about re-painting the building, about utility costs, and about supplies.
McMichael said cost would be minimal until the system starts phase II, the STEAM Magnet school. That will require a budget and money committed, he said, for administration and teachers.
For the next year, McMichael said, current administrators will oversee the new program.
“Our main input into this is that we’ve got an open building,” McMichael said.
After that presentation, and nearly unanimous praise from board members, the board put on virtual reality 3D goggles and experienced a short trip to the Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island, an “expedition” in the Google Expedition Kit that is being used in the schools.
Lee Bane, who is heavily involved in the proposed “center for innovation,” said the schools received the Google Expedition kit just after Thanksgiving.
According to the schools’ STEAM update for the board, students have experienced more than 65 expeditions and more than 1,800 individual experiences.
Jan Masingill, assistant superintendent for teaching and learning, said, “It’s not just about the headsets (and the VR tours). It’s the engagement. It creates the excitement.”
Teaching lessons follows naturally from that.
“If we had had those (the goggles) when we were in school, I would have learned a lot more,” Lynn Stevens, board vice chair, declared after the demonstration.
Bane said another program in the Google kit allows students to “go inside the human body and take tours of the digestive system.” He said the system has 30 of the goggles, which includes a phone and software. That, plus a case to hold all of it, cost $10,000, he said.
The eventual aim for the “center for innovation” is a magnet STEAM academy, McMichael said.
That would be phase II of the plan and would not occur before the 2018-19 school year. McMichael emphasized his desire to move slowly with the plans for the center, to experiment, to get comments from teachers and students. That would allow programs to continually be “evolving and improving,” he told the board.
In the first phase, ArtsNow, University of Georgia faculty and Fanning Institute for Leadership Development would be involved with staff and faculty from Barrow County, McMichael explained.
He emphasized the dual purpose “for both teachers and students to experience learning.”
“Teachers and students learn together and grow,” Bane said about the proposed center.
Bane told the board the first use of the former middle school is planned for the county’s Fine Arts Festival.
He said that has been cramped for space. He said the county’s 12 schools have been displaying work at the festival in one room.
With the new space, he said, one wing of the school has 12 classrooms so each school can have one room. Teachers can produce a “gallery” of student work, he said.
In May, a tentative plan is to hold the STEAM showcase at the former middle school. Teacher learning workshops would be held in the summer and the center would open in July. Renovations to the building would involve SCAD staff members and students, McMichael said.
He said SCAD officials have been enthusiastic, suggesting internships for students. McMichael said he hopes the idea can blossom to the point that SCAD faculty members are helping with courses.
In phase II, ArtsNow is expected to open a satellite office in the building.
“We’d like to eventually have the title, ‘an ArtsNow district,’” McMichael said.
The superintendent said school officials have met with SCAD officials from the Atlanta campus. The “initial focus” with renovation, McMichael said, will be to “cast vision for the possibilities of transforming and refurbishing a vacant space into a ‘SCAD-like’ artistic campus.”
He added, “When SCAD comes in, they change things.”
Stevens said she would envision the facility becoming a community meeting space with programs for adults. Part of the presentation says, “The media center will become a state of the art professional learning space designed for innovative adult learning.”
