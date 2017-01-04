Basketball: Lady Bulldoggs finally solve Flowery Branch

Over the past two seasons, Flowery Branch has been a stubborn thorn in the Winder-Barrow girls basketball team’s side, but the Lady Bulldoggs finally came out on top Tuesday night.
Olivia Nelson-Ododa scored 17 points and posted 14 rebounds as Winder-Barrow pulled away late for a 53-45 victory over the Lady Falcons in a home non-region contest.
Entering play Tuesday night, Flowery Branch, a former region foe of Winder-Barrow before the Lady Bulldoggs moved up to GHSA Class AAAAAA this year, had won the previous five meetings between the two squads dating back to the beginning of the 2015-16 campaign.
That included two wins earlier this season, but with the Lady Bulldoggs at full strength thanks to the return of sophomore point guard Chellia Watson, who had 15 points Tuesday, they were able to exact some revenge.
It was the latest impressive victory for the Lady Bulldoggs, who were fresh off a second-place finish last month in the Crescom Bank Holiday Invitational tournament at Myrtle Beach.
“It feels good to continue the momentum from Myrtle Beach and beat a team that has had our number,” Winder-Barrow coach Brandon Thomas said after Tuesday’s game. “The girls played with poise and executed well down the stretch.”
The Lady Bulldoggs took the lead for good on a basket by Latrice Perkins with 4:40 left in the third quarter. Perkins’ shot ignited a 7-0 run that gave Winder-Barrow a 41-34 cushion heading into the final period.
The Lady Bulldoggs stretched their advantage to as many as 12 points in the final minute of the game. Lexi Maddox finished the night in double figures with 10 points while Perkins chipped in with 8, and Jakayla Sullivan had 3 points and 8 rebounds.
Winder-Barrow (9-4) will hope to keep its momentum going Friday when it hosts crosstown rival Apalachee to open Region 8-AAAAAA play.
“We’re looking forward to it,” Thomas said of the matchup with the Lady Wildcats. “They will play us tough as they always do.”
Boys fall to Flowery Branch
A quick start and a 6-point halftime lead didn’t last for the Winder-Barrow boys as they fell 56-43 to the Falcons, dropping to 6-7 on the year.
Terrence Butler led the way for the Bulldoggs with 14 points while Jay Griggs added 8 and Tramon Campbell and Lamonta Mack had 6 apiece.
The Bulldoggs were up 24-18 at the break and maintained their lead through most of the third quarter before the Falcons went on an 11-0 run that put them up 39-35 after three quarters.
The Bulldoggs’ offensive struggles continued in the fourth as they went five minutes without a bucket and fell down by as many as 15 at one point.
“I was proud of our effort. We just could not put the ball in the basket in the second half,” Winder-Barrow coach Ron Garren said. “We’ve got to find a way to win at home.
“It all starts for real Friday and we’re looking forward to the challenge of playing Apalachee.”
The girls game Friday will tip off at 7 p.m. with the boys to follow. Winder-Barrow will then continue its region slate with road trips to Lanier on Saturday and Dacula on Tuesday.
—
Information compiled by sports editor Scott Thompson and correspondent Hal Miller.
