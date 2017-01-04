LAWRENCEVILLE — With his team trailing by a point and under 10 seconds left against West Forsyth on Thursday, Apalachee girls basketball coach Gary Compton drew up the final play.
When the Lady Wolverines overplayed what was set up to be a double screen, that left open Cerey Bradford, who collected a pass and knocked down a 3-pointer with just 1.4 seconds remaining to lift the Lady Wildcats to a 43-41 win on the final day of the Holiday Hoops tournament at Discovery High School in Lawrenceville.
As the final buzzer sounded, Bradford was mobbed by her teammates as they celebrated the snapping of a five-game losing streak.
“It’s a great feeling,” said Compton, whose team improved to 5-8 after dropping its first two games of the tournament — 67-28 to Americus-Sumpter and 42-39 against Lassiter. “I felt like we had a chance to win (against Lassiter) as well, so to be able to come back in this game against a good team will hopefully give us a confidence boost.
The Lady Wildcats got off to a sluggish start against West Forsyth (9-4) and trailed 26-19 at halftime after the Lady Wolverines converted several baskets off Apalachee turnovers.
Apalachee steadily began to claw its way back into the game and took its first lead when Nakia Hooks put back a rebound and converted a 3-point play after being fouled to make it 31-30 with 6:13 to go.
The game swung back and forth from there with several lead changes until Bradford, who finished the afternoon with 6 points, hit the game-winner.
Hooks led the way for Apalachee with 22 points. Kate Thompson had 7 points, Shania Thomas scored 6 and Grace Hedges added a pair.
Apalachee now begins its quest for a state tournament berth. The Lady Wildcats open up their GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA schedule Friday night at crosstown rival and region favorite Winder-Barrow.
Tip-off is at 7 p.m.
“Everyone should be up for it, so I hope we can go out and make it a competitive game,” Compton said. “We’ve been competing hard and I think we’ve got a chance to be better than we’ve shown and better than people think we are.
“I think these games of late against good competition have been very good for us. And now we’re turning our focus on getting the highest possible seed come tournament time.”
Apalachee boys roll
Meanwhile, the Apalachee boys were able to excel Thursday afternoon after snapping their own six-game skid with a 54-48 triumph over West Forsyth to improve to 6-8 on the year
Omer Ahmed led the way with 16 points while Derek Miller and Brandon Bannis each scored 10 to lift the Wildcats to their first win since Dec. 13. The Wildcats played strong defense for three quarters, holding West Forsyth to just 18 points over the first 24 minutes of play and taking control of the game. But sloppy defense in the final period allowed the Wolverines to make things interesting before the Wildcats closed it out in the final minute.
“It’s good to end (the tournament) on a win,” Apalachee coach Kevin Morris said. “We were a lot more physical today and it paid off huge for us. Now we’ve got to go get ready for what counts and put some of this bad stuff behind us.”
The Wildcats’ region test begins 8:30 p.m. Friday at an improved Winder-Barrow squad.
“It should be a great game and it will help us to get off to a fast start,” Morris said. “I don’t think it will be an issue getting these guys motivated for that one.”
