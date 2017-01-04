Basketball: Knights, Lady Knights fall to Heritage in region contests

Bethlehem Christian Academy boys basketball coach Mike Elmankabady knew his team had a tough task heading into Tuesday’s GISA Region 1-AAA home matchup with the Heritage School.
The fast-paced, sharp-shooting Hawks came out on fire early and never looked back en route to a 72-47 victory over the Knights. Lance Terry led the Heritage onslaught, pouring in 20 points while Kasen Jennings scored 14 and Ebenezer Dowuona added 11.
Elmankabady said the Hawks are a top-three team in GISA AAA and have played several upper-classification GHSA teams, even knocking off one of them in Decatur.
“They’ve got a good young group over there and Coach (Mark) Liberman pushes them hard,” Elmankabady said of Heritage. “They’ve got good height, good shooters and great guard play. Our goal coming into the game was to double the big man, make them shoot the ball and hope they could miss and we could get some rebounds.
“I thought we fought hard and executed pretty well. I don’t think their 72 points is totally reflective of how we played defensively. They just knocked down some big shots.”
The Knights (2-7, 0-3 region) got 14 points from freshman point guard Ray Peevy and 12 from older brother junior Drew Peevy, but it ultimately wasn’t enough to keep pace with the Hawks, who went on a 13-3 run late in the first quarter to open up a 12-point advantage and continued to extend it from there.
It was the first game in three weeks for the Knights, but Elmankabady said the extended break was actually productive for his team.
“It came at a good time for us because we were really in a rut there,” he said. “It was good for the guys to get some time off. They were still in the gym a lot of the time and we were able to work on our mindset and some of the more mental aspects of the game.
“They were excited to compete tonight and we’re looking forward to the rest of the schedule.”
Missed opportunities doom Lady Knights
In the girls game Tuesday, a 3-for-16 performance from the free throw line proved costly for the Lady Knights in a 40-28 loss to Heritage.
BCA (2-7, 0-3) trailed just 24-21 after three quarters, but was outscored 16-7 down the stretch. The Lady Knights had several fast-break opportunities but turned it over often, which led to quick buckets in transition by Heritage.
“We struggled from the free throw line, but we really failed to capitalize on a lot of offensive opportunities,” BCA coach Karen Parker said. “I thought we played very well defensively, well enough where we should have won this game. But we had tremendous offensive opportunities that we just couldn’t put away.”
Bailey Brown and Catherine Doolittle led the Lady Knights scoring-wise with 6 points each.
Both BCA teams will resume action Friday with region contests at Dominion Christian in Marietta.
The girls game will tip off at 6 p.m. while the boys will follow at 7:30 p.m.
