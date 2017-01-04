WRESTLING: Smith, Webb medal for Eagles at Amicalola Classic Traditional

The East Jackson wrestling team may not have as much depth as other teams, but that doesn’t keep them from performing well as last week’s Amicalola Classic Traditional tournament showed.
Head coach Forrest Garner said he only took two wrestlers to event, Connor Smith and Tristen Webb, because of the Christmas break. The duo had strong performances as Smith finished first in the 160-pound division and Webb finished third in the 152-pound division.
Both were seeded third in their respected brackets to start the tournament, Garner said. Smith defeated a defending state champion in the finals from a North Carolina-area school.
“He wrestled a very smart match against him,” Garner said. “He ended up winning. He won by one point. He looked good.”
Webb lost his semifinals contest and won the consolation match.
“Overall, I felt they wrestled good. It wasn’t great,” he explained. “But they did very well in the tournament.”
Smith went 3-0 in the tournament and Webb went 3-1.
“They did what I thought they would do,” Garner said.
The area duals begins this Friday at Dawson County. Garner knows they won’t make it as a team out of the area due to giving up matches via forfeit, but they’re going to Dawson County with the mindset of not losing individual matches to get the best seeding possible for area individuals.
“I would much rather have four or five guys who want to work hard vs. an entire team who doesn’t want to do anything, and that’s what I’ve got this year,” Garner said. “So, I’m happy I have these boys and they’re willing to come in here.
“I gave them four days off over Christmas break and they came in here and worked every single day.”
