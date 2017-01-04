Chuck Albright (01-03-17)

WINDER - Chuck Albright, 55, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, January 3, 2017.
He was the son of Donna K. Albright of Winder and the late Charles Albright. A native and former resident of Buffalo, N.Y., Mr. Albright had resided in Winder for the past 22 years. He was employed with U. S. Specialty Coatings. Mr. Albright was a member of Antioch Baptist Church of Buford.
Survivors in addition to his mother include his wife, Sue Albright; children and spouses, Andrew and Kim Albright, Cody and Kelsie Albright, and Morgan Albright, all of Winder; grandchildren, Autumn Turner, Ashton Turner, Ace Albright and Peyton Patterson; great-grandchild, Alena Turner; sister and brother-in-law, Rita and Mark Vorpahl, Clarkesville, Tenn.; brother and sister-in-law, Daniel and Jill Albright, Winder; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held Friday, January 6, at 11 a.m., from the Chapel of Carter Funeral Home with the Rev. Terry Hawkins officiating. Interment will be in Barrow Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Thursday, January 5, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Carter Funeral Home, Winder, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com
