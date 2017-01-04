Grover Caudell (01-03-17)

HOLLINGSWORTH COMMUNITY, BANKS COUNTY - Grover Clifton Caudell, 81, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, January 3, 2017, following a sudden illness.
Mr. Caudell was born on May 12, 1935, in Homer, the son of the late James H. and Elsie Whitfield Caudell. He was also preceded in death by his son, Hugh Clifton Caudell. Mr. Caudell was a farmer and retired from both the United States Postal Service as a mail carrier and the Schnadig Corporation. He was a member and Deacon of Charity Baptist Church and also served as the Adult II Sunday School Teacher.
Survivors include his wife, Lessie Wilkinson Caudell, Baldwin; daughter, Terri L. Cheek, Baldwin; sister-in-law, Myrna Wilkinson, Baldwin; and aunts, Mozelle Carlan, Baldwin and Rose Caudell, New Hampshire.
Funeral services are scheduled for 2 p.m. on Friday, January 6, at Whitfield Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Revs. J. Frank Sailers, Billy Burrell, and Scott Smith officiating. Burial will be in Harmony Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, January 5, at the funeral home.
Flowers are accepted or memorials may be made to Charity Baptist Church, 1302 Highway 51 North, Homer, Georgia 30547.
Those wishing to express online condolences may do so by visiting www.whitfieldfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are in the care of Whitfield Funeral Home, South Chapel, Baldwin.
