Betty Lou Boutwell (01-04-17)

JEFFERSON - Betty Lou Hensley Boutwell, 77, entered into rest Wednesday, January 4, 2017.
Mrs. Boutwell was born in Monroe, Mich., the daughter of the late Charles R. and Evelyn Bashaw Hensley. She was a retired locksmith and a member of Saint Catherine Laboure’ Catholic Church. Mrs. Boutwell was preceded by her husband Clyde R. Boutwell; son, Clyde R. Boutwell II; daughter, Barbara Nigreville; grandaughter, Erica Lemus; and a sister, Linda Garcia.
Survivors include two daughters, Cathy S. Ashley, Cumming, and Cynthia A. Ray, Jefferson; son, Charles M. Boutwell, Jefferson; four brothers, Thomas R., Fred, Randy and Bob Hensley; four sisters, Shirley Travis, Judy Hensley, Sandra Oram and Lisa Hensley; six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, January 9, from the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with Deacon Curt Marsh officiating with burial to follow in Jackson Memorial Gardens in Commerce. Gentlemen honored as pallbearers are Doug Ashley, Charles Boutwell, Tyler Roy, Josh Scoggins and Al Lemus. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 1 to 2 p.m. Monday, January 9.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a Charity of One’s Choice.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
