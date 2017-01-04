BREAKING NEWS: Jefferson football coach leaving for Flowery Branch

Ben Hall is leaving Jefferson to take over as head football coach at Flowery Branch, ending one of the most successful coaching tenures in school history.
Jefferson City Schools superintendent John Jackson confirmed the move Wednesday morning.
Hall compiled a 44-8 record in his four years with the Dragons, guiding the program to two region titles and to the playoffs for four straight seasons.
“I would like to thank the Jefferson community for eight wonderful years of serving their school,” Hall said via email. “My family and I have made many friends and countless memories during our time here. However, I feel it is time to take on another challenge in my coaching career. I will forever be grateful for the opportunity to serve Jefferson High School.”
The former Furman University football player led Jefferson to state quarterfinals appearances in 2013 and 2014 and to the state semifinals this past season.
“He did a great job,” Jackson said. “His record speaks for itself. I knew that Ben was a coach that a lot of people would be looking at, and they have.”
Hall’s time at Jefferson dates back to 2009, when he joined former coach T. McFerrin’s staff. Hall served four seasons as an assistant coach for the Dragons and was the offensive coordinator for Jefferson’s 2012 state title team. He succeeded McFerrin the following season.
Hall more than upheld the standard set during the McFerrin years, winning 10 games or more all four seasons, while the Dragons were a perennial top-10 team.
Within two years of his hiring, Jefferson won a region championship under Hall, who guided the Dragons to the 8-AAA title in 2014 when the program moved up to Class AAA.
Jefferson jumped to Class AAAA this past season, and Hall delivered a region title in 8-AAAA.
The 2016 campaign was Hall’s best in terms of postseason success. The Dragons went 12-2 and reached the Class AAAA semifinals where they lost to Thomson. Hall was selected as the Region 8-AAAA Coach of the Year and the MainStreet Newspapers Coach of the Year.
“He did a great job for Jefferson, and we appreciate everything he did for us,” Jackson said.
Hall will take over a Flowery Branch program that slumped to a 3-7 record under former coach Chris Griffin. The Falcons’ win total has decreased nearly every year since the program went 11-2 in Lee Shaw’s final year in 2011.
Jefferson beat Flowery Branch 33-0 this past season.
Hall lives in Flowery Branch and served as an assistant coach for Flowery Branch in 2008 under Shaw. The Falcons reached the state finals that year.
“When they had a vacancy, clearly they thought of Ben,” Jackson said. “He lives right across the street.”
Jefferson will play Flowery Branch this year.
Jackson said Hall has requested to be released from his contract as soon possible to allow him to start at Flowery Branch next week.
“I don’t think that is going to be a problem,” Jackson said. “Of course, that would be something that ultimately is decided on by the (school) board. But I think we’re at a point where Ben wants to move on and we need to move on.”
As for Jefferson moving forward, Jackson believes a few coaches already on staff will apply for the job and said the vacancy should also generate “a fair amount of interest from outside.”
Jackson did not put a timetable on finding Hall’s successor.
“It’s an important position, and we want to do a good job in filling it,” he said. “We’ll take whatever amount of time we feel like we need in order to do the best job we possibly can.”
See the Jan. 11 edition of The Jackson Herald for more on this story.
