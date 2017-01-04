WRESTLING: Tigers tested by nation’s best

Commerce wrestling coach Kendall Love wanted to challenge his team before January rolled around.
The team’s final challenge took place last week in Rochester, Minn., at The Clash. After the event was over, Love believes his team was forced to grow from the experience ahead of this week’s Area Duals at St. Francis.
When it was all said and done, the Tigers came away 3-3 at one of the biggest dual tournaments in the country.
Owen Brown (160 pounds) and Knox Allen (220) went a perfect 6-0 against the nation’s best. Tucker Flint (126) and Dalton Flint (138) went 5-1, and Jake Brewer (145), Nick Patrick (152) and Cade Ridley (285) finished 4-2.
Love called it a “great” experience for his team.
“There were no easy matches at all, and every match we had that we lost came down to the last individual match of the dual,” Love said. “Even in our three losses, we were right there and had a shot to win it.
“I couldn’t be prouder of them. I told them that they went toe-to-toe, battled blood, sweat and tears. I think they all grew up a little bit on the trip.”
He adds his team is “battle-tested.”
Brown’s performance has been part of a stellar season. Brown is undefeated for the season, along with Cole Chancey.
“That’s not an easy task at this tournament,” Love said about Brown and Allen’s 6-0 record. “I was very proud of both of those guys.
“Both of them had some very tough kids that were ranked in the top of their state and probably nationally.”
The team “turned some heads” with its performance, Love added.
“We had several coaches come up and ask about our team, asked about those two as well,” Love said.
Commerce defeated Foley (Minnesota) 28-27, Vacaville (California) 33-30 and Plattsmouth (Nebraska) 50-27. Commerce lost to Prior Lake (Minnesota) 40-33, Owatonna (Minnesota) 37-30 and Hastings (Minnesota) 35-33.
No team left the duals undefeated, Love said.
“That’s how tough this tournament is,” he explained. “Just competiton after competition and just brutal. Our guys went toe-to-toe.
“We proved we belong.”
Commerce sets it sights to the Area Duals, where the team will field its best line-up so far this season, Love said.
“We’re definitely battle-tested, but don’t think for a second that we’re going to walk in and everybody’s going to lay down for us,” he said. “We’ve got to stay focused.
“We’ve got some good teams from the area that dropped down from Double-A that are good. We went back to work today (Monday). We got in at 10 p.m. (Sunday night) and we were at practice today. We’re not letting up any and we’re still pushing. It’s time to turn our focus, not to become unfocused, but turn our focus onto Class A and the Area Duals and qualify for the State Duals next week and see what happens from there.”
