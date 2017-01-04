GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Lady Dragons await top-ranked North Oconee

Jefferson will not ease back into its region schedule by any means.
Fresh off a three-day holiday tournament in Charleston, the Lady Dragons (9-5) will host North Oconee (12-2) — ranked no. 1 in Class AAAA — on Friday (Jan. 6) at 7 p.m. in Region 8-AAAA action.
“North Oconee is very talented,” coach Jason Gibson said. “They’re ranked no.1 in the state, so obviously, it’s going to be a tall task.”
The Lady Titans, the defending champions in 8-AAAA, are a strong 3-point shooting team that plays a smart, aggressive brand of basketball, Gibson said.
But Gibson is also confident in his squad’s mindset heading into this game.
“I don’t feel like our kids are going to back down,” said Gibson, who noted that the team enjoyed a strong practice to start the week.
Jefferson enters the showdown with North Oconee, having gone 1-2 during its three-game stint in Charleston.
“Hopefully, they will learn from some of the things we didn’t do well in that tournament,” Gibson said.
The Lady Dragons lost to Wando (S.C). 63-45 last Wednesday (Dec. 28), rebounded with a win over South Pointe (S.C.) 55-31 and then closed the tournament with a 46-37 loss to Centerville (Ohio).
“I think the trip will be good for us in the long run,” Gibson said. “I think we learned a lot about who we are as a team and what needs to happen for us to be successful.”
Gibson said his team “did not play particularly well in stretches,” which cost the Lady Dragons opportunities for more wins.
“We just felt like we were on a little bit of a roller-coaster ride over there,” he said. “We would play a really good quarter, and we’d come out and not play a very good quarter.”
Lauren Wagner led Jefferson offensively against Wando and South Pointe with 13 and 10 points respectively. Jazmin Allen paced the Lady Dragons with 11 points against Centerville.
Gibson praised the play of Lady Dragon post player Nia Johnson, who was named to the all-tournament team.
“She did a really good job for us inside,” he said.
Gibson added that Johnson was one of the “bright spots” under the boards for the Lady Dragons, who struggled rebounding the ball overall during the out-of-state trip. Johnson also did a good job getting to the free throw line, according to the coach.
“I felt like she was for the first time kind of starting to get into a little bit of a rhythm and into a little bit of a flow,” he said.
GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Lady Dragons await top-ranked North Oconee
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry