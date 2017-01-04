WRESTLING: Tough schedule preps Dragons for area duals

The proverbial hay is in the barn for the Jefferson wrestling team.
After three out-of-state dual tournaments in December, the Dragons hope the month of preparation pays off this month as they seek their 16th consecutive duals state title.
“You can take them to the trough,” coach Doug Thurmond said. “You just hope they’re hungry and they want to partake.”
The first order of business is this week’s Area 8-AAAA duals at St. Pius, where Jefferson — having moved up to Class AAAA this year — will take on its new area foes. Indications were, at press time, that the tournament would be moved up to Friday (Jan. 6) at 5 p.m. due to inclement weather expected on Saturday.
Oconee County, North Oconee, Madison County, Stephens County and St. Pius, along with Jefferson, make up 8-AAAA. The top two finishers out of the area will advance to the state duals in Macon on Jan. 13-14.
“If the guys do what they’re capable of doing, I feel like we’ll be OK going into next weekend,” Thurmond said, referring to the state duals.
The coach said the state duals would present a major challenge with programs like Gilmer County and West Laurens residing in Class AAAA.
That’s where that grueling December schedule comes into play.
Thurmond points out that Jefferson’s roster doesn’t have an undefeated wrestler to this point. But that might actually be a good thing because it speaks to the competition level the team has faced.
“You’re looking to get them some stiff competition to give them something to work for,” Thurmond said. “We’ve definitely done that up to this point.”
Jefferson is coming off a 500-mile trip to Baton Rouge, La., where it finished third out of 53 teams in the prestigious Deep South Bayou Duals. The Dragons, who won the tournament last year, went 7-1.
“I was very, very pleased,” Thurmond said. “As large a tournament as it was, that they ended up doing as well as they did.”
Jefferson’s lone defeat was a 40-27 loss to Oklahoma power Altus, which went on to win the tournament.
“They were very, very good wrestlers,” Thurmond said. “Pretty solid all the way up.”
This marked the Dragons’ first dual defeat since losing to Brother Martin in 2014 at this same tournament.
But the team won all its other matches by double-digit margins, defeating Lafayette (La.) 66-12, St. Amant (La.) 49-21, Brush Mountain (La.) 65-18, Flowery Mound (Texas) 48-21, Ft. Gibson (Okla.) 48-24, Wilson-Central (Tenn.) 57-15 and Jesuit (La.) 42-32 en route to the third place finish.
“We had several people who had to step up for us to get third, because it was a tough route to get third,” Thurmond said.
Dawson Bates (132), Cole Potts (138), Mason Corbett (160) and Caleb Little (182) all went undefeated.
