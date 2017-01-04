GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Lady Panthers earn third win over Commerce this season

Jackson County earned a lopsided win at Commerce on Tuesday despite experiencing an up-and-down night according to its coach.
The Lady Panthers (9-4) beat the Lady Tigers 54-31 in earning their third victory this year over their in-county rivals.
“We got out better than I thought we might after being off for three days, but the second quarter, I think, was kind of our let down,” coach Julie McCutcheon said.
Off the strength of nine first-quarter points from Destiny Gaudlock, Jackson County built a 17-5 lead after a quarter. Gaudlock finished with 10 points on the night.
But McCutcheon said her team struggled during the second quarter in taking a 28-12 lead over Commerce (2-11) into the half.
“We had a talk at halftime and changed (our) defense,” she said. “Being what we are this year, we’re going to have to learn to come out and put it down. We don’t want to have let-ups on defense that we’re not going to be able to allow when region time gets here.”
Jackson County put the game away by outscoring Commerce 14-4 in the third quarter to build a 42-16 lead heading into the final period.
“(The win) allowed us to see some things that we still do need to work on, but I thought that they played well overall,” McCutcheon said.
Logan Cook paced the Lady Panthers with 14 points.
“Her shooting has become more consistent,” McCutcheon said. “That is something we saw over the (holiday) break.”
The Lady Panthers begin region play when they host Franklin County on Friday at 7 p.m.
“We’ve got to be thankful for the good games that we’ve had, and how we’ve played very well together as a team, but we’ve got a lot of things to get together by Friday,” McCutcheon said.
