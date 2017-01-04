BOYS' BASKETBALL: Panthers build big lead, hold on for win over Tigers

With Jackson County’s young roster, most any game situation is a new experience for the Panthers — even maintaining a large lead.
Jackson County (2-11) watched a 28-point second half advantage dwindle to nine points before holding on for a 68-58 win at Commerce (2-9) on Tuesday.
“With an inexperienced team, we hadn’t been in that boat of having a big lead and then trying to make sure you stay on top of it there,” coach Chuck Butler said. “I think there was a little bit of a let down there and then some guys just started missing some assignments.”
Christian Smith led Jackson County with 14 points. Tristan Boyer paced Commerce with 20 points.
Jackson County closed the first half with a 23-2 run, which included back-to-back 3-pointers from Riley Roussel and Owen Purvis in the final 17 seconds, to take a 41-20 halftime lead.
The Panthers’ lead grew to 52-24 with 4:42 left in the third quarter before the Tigers outscored Jackson County 30-11 over the next 10:58.
But Jackson County nailed down the win by hitting 5-of-6 free throws in the final 1:01 to secure the win.
Butler was happy to get back into the win column with several players logging minutes in the victory.
“It will be good for morale to get a win and, like I said, a lot of guys contributing,” he said.
Commerce beat Jackson County 46-44 on Dec. 6 to end a 26-game losing streak, and the Tigers’ student section stormed the Panthers’ home floor to celebrate the moment.
Butler said losing that game provided motivation heading into the rematch.
“Definitely, any time you’re playing the in-county rivals, and, of course, feeling like we let one get away from us at home… definitely coming over here, we wanted to make sure we played hard and got after it and let the outcome happen the way it should,” Butler said.
The Panthers open region play at home Friday at 8:30 p.m. against Franklin County.
