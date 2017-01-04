GIRLS' BASKETBALL Lady Panthers win South Carolina tourney

An out-of-state tournament championship highlighted the Jackson County girls’ basketball team’s holiday break.
The Lady Panthers (8-4) won the Apple Classic tournament in Walhalla (S.C.) last week, knocking off a highly-ranked South Carolina program in the process.
“We enjoyed our time during the Christmas break, and I am pleased that we are playing really well right now,” coach Julie McCutcheon said. “I am starting to see our team come together and see us getting better and better each game.”
Jackson County, which played Commerce Tuesday (Jan. 3), hosts new 8-AAA foe Franklin County Friday (Jan. 6) at 7 p.m. in its region opener.
“The tournament in South Carolina gave us a good challenge and hopefully we’ll gain more confidence as we head into region play this week,” McCutcheon said. “Every game that we’ve played, we have had different players step up and lead us in scoring which is very exciting.”
At Walhalla, Jackson County opened tournament play by taking down Pendleton — the No. 5-ranked team in Class AAA in South Carolina — with a 41-40 win last Wednesday (Dec. 28).
Logan Cook hit four 3-pointers and scored 13 points to spark the victory. Brianna Love added nine points, eight rebounds, three assists and four deflections.
Jackson County, which trailed 21-19 at the half, hit seven 3-pointers on the night and committed just 12 turnovers.
The Lady Panthers then secured the title with a 54-41 victory over Walhalla on Thursday (Dec. 29).
Carlie Anderson finished with 15 points and five rebounds and went 9-of-11 from the free throw line. Lady Panthers shot 20-of-28 from the charity stripe collectively. Destiny Gaudlock added 11 points and went 5-of-6 from the free throw line. Love pulled down 10 rebounds.
By halftime, Jackson County had built a 30-23 lead, which grew to 44-30 after three quarters en route to the win.
The Lady Panthers played an additional game against Walhalla on Friday (Dec. 30) after their originally-scheduled opponent dropped out. Both squads agreed to play younger players, and Jackson County routed the Razorbacks 53-16. Freshmen Carson Anderson and Rose Boyd led the Lady Panthers with Anderson finishing with 14 points and seven boards and Boyd tallying 13 points, four assists and eight boards.
At 8-4, Jackson County is off to its best start under McCutcheon, whose junior and senior classes have meshed well with the program’s promising younger players.
“I cannot brag enough about how fun it has been to coach this group of girls this year,” she said. “They are excellent student-athletes and wonderful young ladies on and off the court.”
