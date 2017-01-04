GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Grooms sparks holiday tourney win

Faith Grooms had the hot hand early and often, making sure that East Jackson headed into the New Year on a winning note.
Grooms scored 26 points to lead the Lady Eagles (9-4) to a 45-34 win over Tallulah Falls on Friday (Dec. 30) during the final day of Athens Academy’s holiday tournament. She averaged 23 points per game for the two games.
Grooms’ 14 first-quarter points helped East Jackson grab a 21-12 lead heading into the second quarter, which expanded to a 28-17 halftime advantage.
“You don’t get tired talking about Faith because she’s out there getting steals to start the game, spurring transition and spurring out to an early lead,” Lady Eagle coach Matt Gibbs said. “She guarded their best player. She makes us go.”
Grooms hit a floater in transition in the final minute of the third quarter and added a free throw several seconds later to give East Jackson a 41-25 lead, its largest of the night.
“It’s a credit to her teammates, as well, that they feed her,” Gibbs said. “I’m proud of our team as a group to give it to the hot hand and she was the hot hand (Friday), and often times she is the hot hand.”
Grooms’ fellow guard, Abigail Howington, drained three 3-pointers and finished with nine points.
“Abbie stepped up and made some big shots, and she’s continued to do that,” Gibbs said.
Gibbs also pointed to the play of Grace Moore and Annice Pittman.
“Grace Moore is battling down there with post defense and pulling rebounds against girls who have a foot on her,” Gibbs said. “Annice Pittman has been giving us a pressure-defensive mentality that’s really helped us. It was just a total team win.”
This was East Jackson’s second victory over Tallulah Falls this season and third game against the Lady Indians this year.
“On a neutral court, to get them here was pretty satisfying and hopefully a big step into the New Year,” Gibbs said.
The Lady Eagles split their two games at Athens Academy’s tournament, losing to the host Lady Spartans 42-40 on Thursday (Dec. 29) before pulling out the win over Tallulah Falls the next day.
East Jackson had three opportunities late to win the game against Athens Academy before falling short.
“A lot of wise coaches say that if you give yourself a chance at the end, that’s all you can ask for,” Gibbs said.
Grooms led East Jackson with 20 points against Athens Academy. Howington added nine.
NOTES: East Jackson opened region play on Tuesday (Jan. 3) at Hart County and will host Monroe Area in another region game on Friday (Jan. 6) at 7 p.m. The Lady Eagles will take on region foe and defending state champion Morgan County on Jan. 10 at 6 p.m.
