BOYS' BASKETBALL: Dragon coach encouraged by tourney showing

The holiday season yielded a pair of much-needed victories for the Jefferson boys’ basketball team.
The Dragons, mired in a five-game losing streak, posted wins over Lake Oconee Academy and Hebron last week at Commerce High School’s holiday tournament.
“We really thought if we could somehow win two out of three in this tournament — because we lost a lot of close games — that would be really big for these young kids,” Jefferson coach Bolling DuBose said.
The Dragons (4-9) were slated to play Tallulah Falls on the road Tuesday in non-region action. They’ll return to region play Friday at home against North Oconee.
Jefferson closed the Commerce tournament with a 70-57 win on Thursday (Dec. 29) over Hebron, a Class A private school.
Jefferson reached the 70-point mark for the second straight game in the win over the Lions.
“Offensively, I thought we ran with the ball better, which is what we need to do,” DuBose said. “We finished a lot of shots around the basket. We took care of the ball better, and defensively, I thought the press helped us a lot.”
Bryce Hankinson paced Jefferson with 16 points, and Jasper Gibson added 12.
“Bryce Hankinson did a great job off the bench,” DuBose said.
Jefferson led Hebron by 11 points at one point in the first half but clung to a 37-35 lead early in the third quarter before pulling away in the final period. Hankinson scored eight points in a span of three minutes in the fourth quarter to key a 10-0 run that put the Dragons ahead 70-51.
Jefferson enjoyed a 75-31 win over a fledgling Lake Oconee Academy a day earlier (Dec. 28), led by 14 points from Norman.
Jefferson didn’t immediately impose its will, though, on the inexperienced Titans.
The Dragons trailed 14-13 late in the first quarter, prompting DuBose to sub in his entire second unit. The Jefferson reserves responded with a 7-0 run.
The Dragons later led 35-21 with 1:33 left in the first half, when DuBose again subbed in all five of his second teamers. The backups scored the last eight points of the first half, extending Jefferson’s lead to 43-21 at halftime.
“By halftime, were up by (22) and it had a lot more to do with that second group than the starters,” said DuBose, who praised the defensive play of the second group.
The 44-point margin of victory was Jefferson’s largest this season.
The Dragons opened the tournament last Tuesday (Dec. 27) with a 54-43 loss to Johns Creek. Kasen Rainey, Norman and Donsha Gaither scored nine points each.
