WRESTLING: Panthers ready for area duals gauntlet

Jackson County has never won an area duals tournament and will have to go through a stacked bracket of teams to bring home a title this weekend.
The Area 4-AAA duals are set for Friday and Saturday (Jan. 6-7) at Dawson County.
“It is a very deep area with a lot of solid teams,” coach Jason Powers said.
As of Monday, Jackson County (25-2) was projected as the no. 1 seed out of the 13-team area, but Powers said he doesn’t put much stock in seedings.
“It’s one of those deals where we’ve still got to go out there and get our job done,” he said.
Nor is Powers too caught up in the team’s chance to make history if it can win the 4-AAA title.
“It’s something that I don’t want to think a whole lot about right now,” he said. “It’s just focusing on making sure we can get things done.”
If the Panthers get things done and reach the semifinals, they’d likely face North Hall or Franklin County. If they were to advance to the finals, they’d likely see Lumpkin County or Morgan County.
Jackson County has beaten all those teams this season, except Morgan County, which it has not yet faced.
One of the Panthers’ biggest dual wins this year was a 34-33 victory over Lumpkin County. Powers said the experience gained in that match was valuable.
“It just helps us as far as game planning a little bit more … not that we’re going to change or style or anything along those lines,” Powers said. “It just kind of helps us to better prepare for them.”
Jackson County picked up three more dual wins Friday (Dec. 30) in a second-place finish at the Gladiator Duals at Clarke Central.
The Panthers beat Monroe Area 51-18, Clarke Central 52-23 and Chattooga 62-9. They also lost Luella 52-29.
“I felt like we wrestled well overall, except against Luella,” Powers said.
The coach said his team did not wrestle to its strengths in that match.
“We allowed them to get into better positions than we did,” Powers said. “Things didn’t go well and it just kind of started snowballing.”
Jackson County was slated to wrestle Johnson and Loganville this past Tuesday in its final dual action before the area dual tournament.
If the Panthers finish in the top two at area, they’ll advance to state where they finished as runners-up last year in Class AAA.
“Basically, we’ve got a two-week process right now, and we’re one week at a time,” Powers said.
WRESTLING: Panthers ready for area duals gauntlet
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry