Wreck shuts down interstate

Thursday, January 5. 2017
A wreck on I-85 Northbound near the Hwy. 53 exit shut down the interstate Thursday morning. Both lanes were reopened around 11 a.m.

The two-vehicle crash was reported near mile marker 131 shortly after 10 a.m. on Jan. 5.

Three people were injured and transported to the hospital. Two were transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center, while one person was transported to Gwinnett Medical Center.

Crews with the West Jackson Fire Department and Braselton Police Department are on the scene.

