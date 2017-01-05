‘Marty’ Campbell (01-04-17)

Martha “Marty” Anne Campbell born December 8,1943, the daughter of the late Annie Mae and LM Campbell, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, January 4, 2017.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Larry B Campbell.
Survivors include her sister, Marcell Campbell; daughter, Robin Ilsley; sons, Kevin Ilsley, Jon Formato and Charles Pirkle; seven grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at the Lighthouse Congregational Holiness Church (Maysville) on Saturday, January the 14th, at 1 p.m.
