COMMERCE - Jennie Lee Thrasher, 86, formerly of Riverdale, died Wednesday, January 4, 2017, at Northridge Health and Rehab.
Mrs. Thrasher was born in Louisville, Miss., the daughter of the late Samuel Ivan and Julia Barnhill Talbert. She was a member of Eastside Baptist Church and was a housewife. She was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde E. Thrasher; daughter, Pamela D. Coulter; and great-granddaughter, Alyssa Huffington.
Survivors include a daughter, Carol Ann Buffington, Commerce; sister, Judy Bennett, McDonough; grandchildren, Michele Wood, Sam Buffington, Raven Harris and Harmony Henderson; and great-grandchildren, Victoria Wood, Jessica Wood, Ava Frierson, James Frierson and Noah Fouraker.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, January 14, at 1 p.m., at the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home with the Rev. Earl Pirkle and Dr. Carlton Allen officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Muscular Dystrophy Association, 2310 Parklake Drive, Suite 375, Atlanta, GA 30345, American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123, or American Heart Association, P.O. Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
Jennie Lee Thrasher (01-04-17)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry