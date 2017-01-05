Amanda Rose Todd (01-04-17)

ELBERTON - Amanda Rose Smith Todd, 54, of Melody Lane, wife of 35 years to Ricky J. Todd, passed away peacefully on Wednesday evening, January 4, 2017, at her residence following a courageous 7 1/2-year battle with cancer.
Mrs. Todd was born in Elberton on September 11, 1962, the daughter of Barbara Lester Smith Rice of Bowman and the late Hugh Alexander Smith, Sr., and step-daughter of the late Ralph Carlis Rice, Jr. She was a 1980 graduate of Madison County High School and graduated with an associates degree in cosmetology from North Georgia Technical College. She was a homemaker, cosmetologist, member of Holly Springs Baptist Church, and an avid reader.
Survivors in addition to her mother include her husband, Ricky, Elberton; daughter, Jandi Todd, Elberton; siblings and their spouses, Hugh A. Smith, Jr., Cindy and Terry Pless, Elberton, Randy and Carol Rice, Elberton, and Brannon and Kelli Rice, Duncan, S.C.; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
Funeral services celebrating her life will be held on Saturday, January 7, at 2 o’clock in Holly Springs Baptist Church with the Rev. Fred Jones officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family is at the residence of Barbara Rice, E. Railroad Street, Bowman, and will receive friends at Berry Funeral Home from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, January 6.
Contributions may be made to T.J. & Friends Foundation, P.O. Box 6161, Elberton, GA 30635, or to St. Jude’s Children Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Department 142, Memphis, TN 38148.
Those wishing may sign the online guestbook at www.berryfh.com.
Berry Funeral Home, Elberton, is respectfully in charge of arrangements.
