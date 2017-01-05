BREAKING: Possible winter weather for Friday and Saturday alters athletics schedules

Posted by
MainStreetNewsSPORTS
Thursday, January 5. 2017
The potential of winter weather has caused changes to the Banks County sports schedule.

Basketball-Games have been moved to 5 p.m. Friday starting with the girls and the boys to follow. (varsity only)

Wrestling-The 4-AA Area Duals at Elbert County have been moved to all day Friday beginning at 1 p.m.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.