The potential of winter weather has caused changes to the Banks County sports schedule.
Basketball-Games have been moved to 5 p.m. Friday starting with the girls and the boys to follow. (varsity only)
Wrestling-The 4-AA Area Duals at Elbert County have been moved to all day Friday beginning at 1 p.m.
BREAKING: Possible winter weather for Friday and Saturday alters athletics schedules
