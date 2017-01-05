The Winder-Barrow-Apalachee high school basketball games scheduled for Friday at Winder-Barrow have been moved up two hours earlier in the day as wintry weather makes its way toward northeast Georgia.
The varsity girls game has been rescheduled for 5 p.m. Friday and will be followed by the boys at 6:30 p.m., Winder-Barrow athletic director Rob McFerrin said in an email Thursday afternoon. The junior varsity girls game will be played at 3:30 p.m. Friday at Winder-Barrow while the ninth-grade boys game will be at 3:30 p.m. at Apalachee.
Winder-Barrow's games scheduled for Saturday evening at Lanier are still on for now, but the school is awaiting a definite decision from Lanier, McFerrin said.
Apalachee is currently scheduled to host Dacula beginning at 6 p.m. Saturday, but athletic director Ralph Neeley said a definite decision on that game will be made Friday morning.
Bethlehem Christian Academy's games at Dominion Christian in Marietta scheduled for Friday have been postponed. A makeup date is expected to be announced Friday.
In other sports schedule changes:
•Winder-Barrow's swim meet at Habersham Central has been cancelled.
•The GHSA Area 8-AAAAAA wrestling duals at Gainesville, which Winder-Barrow and Apalachee will be competing in, have been postponed from Saturday morning to Monday at Gainesville Middle School. Weigh-ins will be at 11 a.m. with wrestling to follow as soon as possible afterward.
Check back for updates.
UPDATE: Apalachee, Winder-Barrow basketball games moved up to earlier Friday; other sports schedule changes announced ahead of wintry weather
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry