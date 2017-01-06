Wolfgang Ludwig

MIAMI BEACH, FL - Wolfgang Peter Ludwig, formally of Highland, N.Y., passed away peacefully in his sleep with his loving wife of 52 years, Ursel, by his side.
Wolf was born April 19th, 1944, in Pethau, Germany. At the age of 13 Wolf started his apprenticeship as a Metzger (butcher) and discovered his passion for sausage making. In June of 1967, Wolf, following his adventurous spirit, emigrated from Germany to the United States to follow his dreams of seeing the world and building a better life.
With hard work and determination, Wolf put his passion for meat and meat products to work. He began his career as a salesman for Marcel Darshay in New Jersey. Over the years, with successes and failures peppered amongst his ventures, he ultimately launched his own business in 1977. Soon thereafter he sent his sons to learn their trades in Germany, before they returned to the United States to join in the business.
Wolf built a successful business selling industrial meat processing equipment and ingredients all over the world, employing hundreds of people. As a hobby, Wolf crafted some of the finest bratwursts, hams, and bologna, which he proudly gifted to those who knew him.
As passionate as Wolf was for his craft, his true loves were his wife Ursel, whom he met as a teenager, and his family, including his two sons, Ralf Ludwig (Annette), of Accord, N.Y., and Peter Ludwig, New Paltz, N.Y.; and his eight grandchildren, Natasha, Alex, Jean Luc, Tomas, Gabriella, Ryan, Kayla, and Peter Ludwig.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, January 6, at 11 a.m., in the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Rev. Ross Wheeler officiating. The visitation will be held on Friday at Evans Funeral Home, from 10 to 11 a.m., prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Jackson County, P.O. Box 567 Jefferson, GA 30549.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
