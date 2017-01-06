HULL - Joyce Marie Hardeman Williamson, 83, passed away Wednesday, January 4, 2017.
A native of Winterville, Mrs. Williamson was the daughter of the late Currell and Ethel Erwin Hardeman. She retired from Wilkins Industries and was the widow of Edward Lamar Williamson.
Survivors include children, Brenda and Marc Kanne, Florida, Beverly and Ranel Parks, Athens, Beth and Mike Kittle, Athens, Laura McElroy, Jefferson, Becky Clark, Hull, Steve and Sharon Williamson, Commerce, and Woody Williamson, Hull; sister, Dorothy Hancock, Colbert; 14 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Friday, January 6, at 11 a.m., at the chapel of Bernstein Funeral Home with the Rev. Barry Black officiating. Interment will follow at Evergreen Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Ronnie Hardeman, Rick Ayers, Royce Bray, Curtis Clark, Barry Hardeman and Randy Ray.
Online condolences may be offered at www.bernsteinfuneralhome.com.
Bernstein Funeral Home, Athens, is in charge of arrangements.
Joyce Williamson (01-04-17)
