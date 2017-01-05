UPDATE: Apalachee, Winder-Barrow basketball games postponed

The Winder-Barrow-Apalachee high school basketball games scheduled for Friday at Winder-Barrow have been postponed and will be made up Jan. 28 as Barrow County prepares for wintry weather today and Saturday.
The varsity girls game will tip off at 6 p.m. Jan. 28 and will be followed by the boys at 7:30 p.m., Winder-Barrow athletic director Rob McFerrin said in an email Friday morning.
Winder-Barrow's games scheduled for Saturday evening at Lanier have also been postponed. School officials are eyeing Feb. 4 as a makeup date, but that has not yet been determined, McFerrin said.
Apalachee's home games scheduled against Dacula on Saturday have been postponed and will be made up Wedensday, athletic director Ralph Neeley said.
Bethlehem Christian Academy's games at Dominion Christian in Marietta scheduled for Friday have been postponed. A makeup date is expected to be announced Friday.
In other sports schedule changes:
•Winder-Barrow's swim meet at Habersham Central has been cancelled and Apalachee's swim meet in Cumming have been cancelled.
•The GHSA Area 8-AAAAAA wrestling duals at Gainesville, which Winder-Barrow and Apalachee will be competing in, have been postponed from Saturday morning to Monday at Gainesville Middle School. Weigh-ins will be at 11 a.m. with wrestling to follow as soon as possible afterward.
Check back for updates.
