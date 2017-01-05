UPDATED: Winter weather postpones basketball, wrestling

Posted by
MainStreetNewsSPORTS
Thursday, January 5. 2017
The possibility of winter weather has caused changes to the Banks County sports schedule.

Basketball-Today's game vs. Elbert County have been postponed until Feb. 4. The varsity girls will begin at 4 p.m. with the boys' game to follow. It will also be senior night for Banks County.

Wrestling-The 4-AA Area Duals at Elbert County have been postponed. The new date is TBD.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.