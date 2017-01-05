The possibility of winter weather has caused changes to the Banks County sports schedule.
Basketball-Today's game vs. Elbert County have been postponed until Feb. 4. The varsity girls will begin at 4 p.m. with the boys' game to follow. It will also be senior night for Banks County.
Wrestling-The 4-AA Area Duals at Elbert County have been postponed. The new date is TBD.
UPDATED: Winter weather postpones basketball, wrestling
