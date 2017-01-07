Snow storm goes AWOL

Posted by
JacksonHeraldTODAY
Saturday, January 7. 2017
Despite all the hype — and anticipation — a major dousing of snow failed to make it to Jackson County Friday night and Saturday.
Instead of 2-4 inches of snow predicted by forecasters, the area only got a light dusting.
Area roads were mostly clear as the sun rose Saturday morning.
The Jackson County Sheriff's Office reported no serious incidents on area roads overnight. There was one major house fire in Hoschton, according to the West Jackson Fire Department.
Local school events were canceled for the weekend in anticipation of a crippling storm. Some businesses were closed Saturday also.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.