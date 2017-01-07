Despite all the hype — and anticipation — a major dousing of snow failed to make it to Jackson County Friday night and Saturday.
Instead of 2-4 inches of snow predicted by forecasters, the area only got a light dusting.
Area roads were mostly clear as the sun rose Saturday morning.
The Jackson County Sheriff's Office reported no serious incidents on area roads overnight. There was one major house fire in Hoschton, according to the West Jackson Fire Department.
Local school events were canceled for the weekend in anticipation of a crippling storm. Some businesses were closed Saturday also.
Snow storm goes AWOL
