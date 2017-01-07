Whitfield, Roberts named by BOE

Saturday, January 7. 2017
Wes Whitfield was reappointed as chairman of the Banks County Board of Education at the January meeting. Shane Roberts was reappointed to serve as vice chairman.

In other business at the meeting, the BOE accepted the resignation of teacher Saundra Ervin.

For other news from the meeting, see this week’s issue of The Banks County News.
