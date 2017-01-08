No school Monday due to road conditions

The Banks County School System has cancelled school on Monday due to icy road conditions in the northern end of the county.

While school has been cancelled for students, staff is asked to report to work at 10 a.m.

A scheduled Banks County Board of Education meeting for 7 p.m. on Monday will be held as scheduled.
Old Website

