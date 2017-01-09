A special election is set to fill the Jackson County Board of Commissioners District 4 seat previously held by Dwain Smith. Smith died in December after a heart attack.
The election will be held March 21, according to Jackson County Board of Elections and Voter Registration supervisor Lori Wurtz.
Qualifying will begin on Monday, Jan. 16, at 8 a.m. and end on Wednesday, Jan. 18, at noon. The qualifying fee is $300.
The voter registration deadline for the special election is Tuesday, Feb. 21.
Early voting will be held from Monday, Feb. 27, through Friday, March 17, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays.
Early voting and qualifying will take place at 441 Gordon Street, Jefferson.
Polls will be open on Election Day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. (only in Commission District 4).
If required, a runoff election would be on April 18.
Special election planned
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry